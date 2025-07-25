Trends Shaping the $35.8 Billion Storage Racks Market 2025-2034

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Storage Rack Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Storage Rack Market was valued at USD 22.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach USD 35.8 billion by 2034. Increasing demand for efficient, space-saving solutions in urban fulfillment hubs is fueling this growth.

As urban centers face rising operational costs and space limitations, businesses are turning to high-density racking, modular shelving, and mezzanine-based structures to optimize storage. The expansion of e-commerce, especially in the quick commerce segment, has accelerated the need for rapid order picking and inventory turnover. To support this, warehouses are adopting racks that work seamlessly with automation systems like robotic picking and automated storage and retrieval systems.







Storage infrastructure is evolving rapidly alongside changes in logistics workflows and delivery timelines, with businesses prioritizing racking systems that boost operational speed and flexibility. Urban distribution centers are adopting narrow aisle racks, mobile shelving, and vertical layouts. The trend toward modularity is also strong, with businesses favoring adjustable and expandable storage solutions that can evolve with changing inventory demands. The market's transformation is being powered by a mix of adoption of automation, smart warehousing trends, and cost-efficient design solutions suited for fast-paced distribution environments.



In 2024, the pallet racks segment contributed USD 9.6 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034. These racks remain the most widely used in the market due to their adaptability, economic value, and compatibility across a range of sectors. Designed to store palletized inventory horizontally with multiple vertical tiers, pallet racks enhance warehouse efficiency and accommodate variable inventory weights and volumes. Their relevance spans key industries, including logistics, food and beverage, retail, pharma, and automotive, making them a staple in both traditional and modern warehouse formats.



The steel segment accounted for 46.8% share in 2024, maintaining its lead as the primary material of choice for storage racks, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2034. Its high strength-to-weight ratio, longevity, and cost-efficiency make it ideal for large-scale warehousing and industrial applications. Steel racks are widely implemented in heavy-duty storage environments where they support large and dense inventory loads. Sectors like manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce rely on steel-based racks for their ability to handle bulk materials, streamline operations, and endure heavy equipment use without structural compromise.



U.S. Storage Rack Market was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034. This growth stems from the country's rapid e-commerce expansion, rising adoption of warehouse robotics, and widespread implementation of automation systems. Demand is driven by industrial sectors, logistics providers, and large-scale retailers. In addition, the development of cold chain infrastructure in pharma and food supply chains is contributing to market expansion. High labor costs in the region further incentivize investment in high-density storage to enhance productivity and reduce manual handling. The U.S. remains the dominant market in the region, followed by Mexico and Canada.



Leading players in the Storage Rack Industry include Interlake Mecalux, Dematic, Kardex Group, Toyota Industries, Constructor Group, Gonvarri Material Handling, AK Material Handling Systems, SSI Schaefer, Ridg-U-Rak, Mecalux, Daifuku, Arpac, North American Steel Equipment, AR Racking, and Jungheinrich. Top companies in the storage rack market are focusing on digital integration, product innovation, and operational efficiency to strengthen their competitive edge.



Many are investing in the development of automation-compatible racking systems to support robotics, AS/RS, and advanced warehouse software platforms. Customization is also key, with manufacturers offering modular designs tailored to different space constraints and storage requirements. Strategic partnerships with logistics firms and supply chain operators help expand client networks and streamline distribution. In addition, companies are building stronger local supply chains and regional manufacturing hubs to reduce delivery times and adapt quickly to shifting market demands.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $35.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Data mining sources

1.3.1 Global

1.3.2 Regional/Country

1.4 Base estimates and calculations

1.4.1 Base year calculation

1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.6 Forecast model

1.7 Research assumptions and limitations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Regional

2.2.2 Type

2.2.3 Carrying capacity

2.2.4 Material

2.2.5 End use

2.2.6 Distribution Channel

2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives

2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players

2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier Landscape

3.1.2 Profit Margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Urban warehousing & micro fulfillment centers

3.2.1.2 Expansion of logistics & supply chain networks

3.2.1.3 Rise in automated warehousing

3.2.1.4 Growth of cold storage & food logistics

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Space & structural constraints in existing facilities

3.2.2.2 Lack of standardization across markets

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Future market trends

3.5 Technology and Innovation Landscape

3.5.1 Current technological trends

3.5.2 Emerging technologies

3.6 Price trends

3.6.1 By region

3.6.2 By Type

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.7.1 Standards and compliance requirements

3.7.2 Regional regulatory frameworks

3.7.3 Certification standards

3.8 Trade statistics (HS code 73269099)

3.8.1 Major importing countries

3.8.2 Major exporting countries

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 By region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.1.4 Latin America

4.2.1.5 Middle East Africa

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New Product Launches

4.6.4 Expansion Plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type, 2021 - 2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Pallet rack

5.3 Drive-in / drive-thru rack

5.4 Cantilever rack

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Carrying Capacity, 2021 - 2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Light duty

6.3 Medium duty

6.4 Heavy duty



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Material, 2021 - 2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Steel

7.3 Aluminum

7.4 Plastic



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use, 2021 - 2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Retail & e-commerce

8.3 Automotive & manufacturing

8.4 Food & beverage

8.5 Warehouse & logistics

8.6 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2021 - 2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Direct

9.3 Indirect



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021 - 2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.6 MEA

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 AK Material Handling Systems

11.2 AR Racking

11.3 Arpac

11.4 Constructor Group

11.5 Daifuku

11.6 Dematic

11.7 Gonvarri Material Handling

11.8 Interlake Mecalux

11.9 Jungheinrich

11.10 Kardex Group

11.11 Mecalux

11.12 North American Steel Equipment

11.13 Ridg-U-Rak

11.14 SSI Schaefer

11.15 Toyota Industries

