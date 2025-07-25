Decks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Metal Decks Dominate with 59.6% Share; Residential Sector Propels Market Growth

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Wood, Metal, Plastic & Composite, Concrete), By Application (Railing, Floors), By End Use (Residential, Non-residential), By Fastening Method, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global decks market size is expected to reach USD 24.57 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2033

The market is experiencing growth due to rising consumer awareness regarding building aesthetics, backyard remodeling, and landscaping activities after the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the rising per capita income has resulted in increasing consumer spending on remodeling and refurbishment activities in developed countries which in turn is expected to further boost decks industry growth.







Rising awareness about the use of sustainable construction materials and green buildings across the globe is expected to increase the construction of wood decks over the coming years. The utilization of wood in construction applications is cost-effective and results in low carbon emissions. Additionally, wood is easier to transport and handle than concrete and metal owing to its lightweight. The processing of wood is also easy, which further results in the development of low-cost products. The properties of wood decks such as excellent durability, aesthetic looks, and cost-effectiveness are anticipated to fuel the market growth.



Growing per capita income of consumers is resulting in the growth of remodeling & refurbishment activities and lavish infrastructure. Additionally, the market is also witnessing resilient repair and replacement demand owing to the growing interest of people in modifying their houses as per changing market trends. Furthermore, the rising inclination toward spending outdoor leisure time is further expected to boost the decks market.



Decks require regular maintenance in order to maintain the safety and aesthetics of a structure. If not maintained properly, decks can cause havoc due to the breakdown process caused by moisture, rain, and UV rays. Decks need annual exfoliation so that the protective sealers can seep deeper inside the wood. Water absorbed in the wooden decks can cause the spread of contaminants and the growth of organisms, thereby resulting in fungi, rot, and mold spores. These factors are likely to restrict the market growth in the coming years.:



Decks Market Report Highlights

Metal deck held the largest revenue share of 59.6% in 2024, due to its superior durability and structural strength.

The floor segment held the largest revenue market share of 35.17% in 2024, driven by the growing trend of outdoor living and lifestyle enhancements, especially in residential spaces.

The deck board face fastening segment held the largest revenue share of 56.42% in 2024, driven by the enduring appeal of traditional deck aesthetics.

The residential end use segment held the largest revenue share of 81.31% in 2024. The demand for sustainable and low-maintenance decking materials is propelling growth in the residential sector.

North America decks industry dominated the market with the largest revenue share of about 31.3% in 2024.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $24.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Decks Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market driver analysis

Growing construction activities in the developing countries

Increasing adoption of prefabricated construction materials

Market restraint analysis

Need for regular deck maintenance

Market Challenges

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Business Environment Analysis

Porter's Analysis

PESTEL Analysis, by SWOT

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Technology Overview

