Real Estate Investor Joe Schriever of House2Home Investing Shares Insights on Cash Home Buyer Solutions in HelloNation

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a homeowner needs to sell quickly or avoid complications, what are the advantages of working with a real estate investor? According to Joe Schriever of House2Home Investing in Buffalo, New York, sellers facing urgent timelines, property challenges, or sensitive personal situations may benefit from a direct sale to a cash home buyer. In a featured HelloNation article , Schriever outlines how bypassing the traditional real estate process can provide certainty, speed, and flexibility that are not always possible when selling on the open market.

The article explains that cash sales eliminate lender-related delays, often allowing deals to close in a matter of days rather than months. This can be essential for sellers dealing with pre-foreclosure, job relocations, or inherited property. Additionally, selling “as is” means homeowners are not required to make costly repairs or updates, which can be especially helpful for those without the time or resources to prepare a home for listing. Privacy is another advantage, as sellers can avoid public marketing and open houses, opting instead for a discreet, off-market real estate transaction.

While cash offers may come in below traditional listing prices, sellers often retain more of their proceeds by avoiding agent commissions, extended holding costs, and repair concessions. The flexibility of cash buyers also allows for tailored terms, such as negotiated move-out dates or temporary rent-back options. These benefits make the cash route an attractive alternative for individuals looking to sell a house fast, particularly in cases of inherited property sale, deferred maintenance, or financial hardship.

The full article, When Time and Certainty Matter: Selling to a Cash Buyer , highlights the scenarios where a real estate investor in Buffalo may offer the most practical and efficient solution.

