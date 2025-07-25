Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | North America Leads in MRD Testing Market with Advanced Reimbursement Ecosystem

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (NGS, PCR), By Cancer Type (Hematological Malignancy, Solid Tumors), By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global minimal residual disease testing market size is estimated to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The adoption of MRD testing as a novel diagnostic and prognostic assay facilitates robust moderation of treatment regimes to treat all kinds of hematological malignancies. Measurement of therapeutic outcomes is critical for the successful adoption of a given cancer therapeutic regime.







MRD generates important molecular information to better understand the cancer conditions and ultimately work towards leveraging treatment outcomes. Therefore, MRD testing is increasingly used as an end-point analysis step in numerous clinical trial studies for oncology-based research and also effectively records the variations in outcomes due to individual genetic characteristics. For instance, in November 2020, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, entered into a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline plc., to use its clonoSEQ assay for the assessment of residual cancer cells after treatment with GSK's hematology therapeutics.



Surgical removal of tumors with other associative therapies does not essentially mean, that the cancerous cells are removed completely. Traces of cancer can remain in the body parts and bloodstream. The diagnosis of such residual cells is crucial for deciding upon the need for further rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. Researchers are devising non-invasive tests to effectively detect MRD. For instance, in February 2022, a blood test from C2i Genomics quantified the residual cancer cells after surgical oncology procedures. The C2inform test also achieved the CE mark clearance and is offered as a 'software-as-a-medical-device' MRD test in Europe.



Cancer therapeutics are effectively moderated to avoid a residue of tumorous cells using the relevant clinical evidence and are also personalized based on specific progression profiles in an individual. Numerous research studies are driving the need for consideration of individual genetic characteristics for effective treatment.



Minimal Residue Disease Testing Market Report Highlights

By technology, the flow cytometry segment held a dominant share in the minimal residual disease testing market in 2024, owing to the high sensitivity and wide applicability of MRD testing.

By cancer type, the hematological malignancy cancer dominated the market with a revenue share of 68.58% in 2024, owing to the increasing prevalence of hematological malignancy.

By end-use, the hospitals and specialty clinics segment is the highest revenue-generating segment in 2024, owing to the availability of advanced diagnostic devices and skilled professionals in hospitals and specialty clinics.

North America dominated the minimal residual disease testing market in 2024, which is attributed to the growing prevalence of hematological malignancies in the region aided by a well-developed reimbursement landscape.

