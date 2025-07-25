U.S. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Integration with Personalized Medicines, & Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Hematological Malignancies Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Flow Cytometry, PCR, NGS), By Cancer Type (Hematological Malignancy, Solid Tumors), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. minimal residual disease testing market was estimated at USD 873.66 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.38% from 2025 and 2033, driven by the country's rising cancer burden and the healthcare system's growing emphasis on precision medicine.







According to recent projections, about 89,190 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with lymphoma in 2024, encompassing both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin types. An estimated 21,050 deaths are anticipated, with non-Hodgkin lymphoma being both more common and deadlier, especially in men. These alarming statistics underscore the urgent demand for highly sensitive, early detection tools like MRD testing. MRD testing enables physicians to detect trace levels of cancer cells that persist after treatment, even when patients appear to be in remission. This technology plays a vital role in identifying patients at high risk of relapses, guiding further therapy, and improving long-term outcomes.



The shift toward value-based care and personalized treatment plans has elevated MRD testing from an optional research tool to a mainstream clinical necessity. As cancer therapies become more targeted and adaptive, the demand for precise disease monitoring tools like MRD testing continues to grow. This trend is especially pronounced in hematologic malignancies, where MRD status is increasingly being used as a surrogate endpoint in clinical trials and real-world treatment protocols.



Recent years have witnessed rapid advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and flow cytometry, making MRD detection more accurate, reproducible, and clinically actionable. FDA-cleared tests such as Adaptive Biotechnologies' clonoSEQ for multiple myeloma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) have set new benchmarks for test sensitivity and adoption. Similarly, Natera's Signatera, a tumor-informed ctDNA-based MRD test, is gaining traction in solid tumor management, including colorectal, breast, and bladder cancers. These assays allow for longitudinal disease tracking, personalized treatment decisions, and the early detection of recurrence-often months before symptoms or imaging changes appear.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $873.66 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2020 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered United States

