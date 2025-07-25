Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Surge in LEO Satellite Launches and Collision Risks Drives Demand for AI-Enabled Solutions

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Space Debris Removal, Space Debris Monitoring), By Debris Size, By End Use, By Orbit Type (LEO, GEO), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global space debris monitoring and removal market size was estimated at USD 1.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2033

The market growth is primarily driven by the rising need for space sustainability and satellite protection; the market is gaining traction due to increasing satellite deployments and demand for advanced debris mitigation technologies.







The increasing demand for orbital safety and sustainability is accelerating the demand for space debris monitoring and removal solutions. Traditional passive monitoring systems are no longer sufficient, prompting governments and private players to invest in advanced technologies that actively track, predict, and eliminate space debris.

This shift is further fueled by the growing number of satellite launches, particularly in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which heightens collision risks and regulatory pressures. As a result, organizations are increasingly turning to innovative debris mitigation services, including AI-enabled tracking systems and active debris removal (ADR) missions, to ensure the long-term viability of space operations and protect critical assets.



The rising demand for satellite insurance coverage is accelerating the adoption of space debris monitoring and removal solutions. Insurers are placing more emphasis on collision avoidance measures and risk mitigation protocols as part of coverage terms. This shift is encouraging satellite operators to incorporate advanced debris tracking and alert systems into their operational workflows. Consequently, space debris mitigation has become not only a regulatory priority but also a critical factor in securing favorable insurance terms and managing operational risk.



The rapid miniaturization of satellite technology and the growing number of CubeSat and small satellite deployments are heightening concerns over vulnerability to orbital debris. These smaller assets are more susceptible to damage from even sub-centimeter particles, driving demand for real-time micro-debris tracking systems. Companies are investing in scalable and cost-efficient debris monitoring platforms that can serve small satellite fleets without heavy infrastructure. This trend is reshaping market offerings, pushing vendors to develop lightweight, low-cost monitoring solutions tailored for emerging space startups and academic missions.



Commercial space companies are increasingly prioritizing the development of autonomous, AI-powered debris removal spacecraft to improve mission resilience. These technologies utilize machine vision, autonomous navigation, and robotic capture mechanisms to safely deorbit inactive satellites and debris. The shift toward automation decreases reliance on expensive ground control operations and allows for scalable debris mitigation. As space becomes more commercialized, the adoption of these self-operating systems is expected to grow significantly, establishing a new standard for orbital maintenance.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Astroscale

ClearSpace

LeoLabs

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Airbus

SpaceX

Rocket Lab

Surrey Satellite Technology

Momentus

Global Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Market Report Segmentation



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Space Debris Removal

Space Debris Monitoring

Debris Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Larger than 10 cm

Between 1 and 10 cm

Between 1 mm and 1 cm

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Commercial

Defense

Orbit Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

LEO

GEO

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

