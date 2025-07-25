U.S. Long Term Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Mergers and Acquisitions Fuel Growth, Telehealth Adoption Boosts Software Usage

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Long Term Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Home Health Care, Hospices, Nursing care, Assisted living facilities), By Payer (Public, Private), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. long-term care market is poised for significant growth, anticipated to reach USD 729.78 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.71% from 2025 to 2030

Key drivers include the high incidence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, heart diseases, and diabetes, as reported by the CDC, which notes that 60% of adults are affected by chronic conditions. The aging population, escalating healthcare costs, and the prevalence of nuclear families are further propelling the market growth. Additionally, advancements in technology and the accessibility of Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance contribute substantially to the market expansion.

The U.S. government supports long-term care initiatives through regulations like the New York State Public Health Law Article 21-A, mandating pneumococcal and influenza vaccinations for residents and healthcare professionals in facilities. Consequently, demand for immunization resources in long-term care facilities is surging.

The healthcare system's focus on treating COVID-19 has led to the neglect of chronic conditions, increasing demand for long-term care services such as skilled nursing, home healthcare, and assisted living facilities. These services alleviate the burden on hospitals by providing essential care and post-surgery recovery. In 2021, data from the American Hospital Association indicated over 36 million hospitalizations in the U.S., underscoring the need for long-term care solutions.

U.S. Long Term Care Market Report Highlights

Nursing care facilities held a revenue share of 35.48% in 2024, attributed to their widespread presence and comprehensive medical services.

The demand for long-term care is expanding beyond the elderly to include varied age groups, presenting opportunities for home healthcare providers.

Strategic mergers and partnerships are reshaping the market landscape. In October 2021, Amedisys expanded its home healthcare services in North Carolina, and in May 2025, Sunrise Senior Living partnered with Griffin Living to enhance senior living options in California.

Group purchasing organizations like GeriMed are critical to the sector, ensuring efficient distribution of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals to long-term care facilities.

The adoption of telehealth solutions since 2020 is boosting the uptake of long-term care software, with home healthcare centers and skilled nursing facilities leading adoption rates.

Why should you buy this report?

Gain comprehensive insights into the global market, segmented by region.

Explore the competitive landscape and market standing of key players globally.

Identify future trends and drivers shaping the market's trajectory.

Leverage actionable recommendations to uncover new revenue avenues and inform strategic decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $470.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $729.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc

Sunrise Senior Living, LLC

Kindred Healthcare

Amedisys, Inc

Genesis Healthcare, Inc

Capital Senior Living Corporation

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc

Home Instead, Inc.

Senior Care Centerz

Atria's Senior Living

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3w8c08

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment