U.S. Bromine Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Bromine's Role Expands with Adoption of Zinc-Bromine Batteries and Clean Energy Systems

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Bromine Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Product (Elemental Bromine, Calcium Bromide Sodium Bromide), By Application (Clear Brine Fluids, Flame Retardants, Biocides, Bromine Based Batteries), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. bromine market size was estimated at USD 1.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2033. The U.S. oil and gas sector continues to be a major driver of bromine demand, particularly due to its use in clear brine fluids for drilling and well completion.







Bromine's role as a flame retardant in the manufacturing sector is gaining more attention amid evolving safety regulations. It is commonly used in electronics like circuit boards, televisions, and household appliances, as well as in automotive components and building insulation materials. For instance, in producing polyurethane foam used in furniture and car seats, brominated flame retardants ensure compliance with U.S. fire resistance standards. As building codes are tightened in states like California and New York, manufacturers are turning more frequently to bromine-based compounds to meet strict flammability requirements without sacrificing product performance or durability.



Water treatment applications in the U.S. are another key growth area for bromine. Its use in disinfecting industrial cooling systems, municipal water supplies, and recreational facilities like public swimming pools has grown in response to stricter water safety norms. Bromine-based biocides, such as BCDMH (bromochlorodimethylhydantoin), are particularly effective in killing bacteria, algae, and other harmful organisms. These compounds maintain clean, efficient cooling systems in industrial settings, such as paper mills or power plants. With heightened public awareness around waterborne diseases, bromine's advantages over traditional chlorine-based systems-such as reduced odor and better performance at high temperatures are increasing its popularity.



The U.S. is also seeing emerging demand for bromine in advanced energy systems. Zinc-bromine batteries, for example, are being explored by American energy companies as alternatives to lithium-ion technology for grid storage. These batteries offer longer cycle life and greater safety, making them suitable for utility-scale applications. Companies like Redflow and EOS Energy have piloted such systems for renewable energy integration and backup power. Similarly, hydrogen bromide is being investigated in hydrogen fuel cells and industrial synthesis. These developments position bromine not just as a commodity chemical but as a potential enabler of the clean energy transition in the U.S.



Lastly, the bromine market in the U.S. benefits from its strong integration into global supply chains and the ability to import from large producers like Israel and Jordan. Domestic production is concentrated in Arkansas, where companies like Albemarle operate brine extraction and processing facilities. These operations serve local and international demand, with bromine derivatives being exported for flame retardants, drilling fluids, and water treatment chemicals. At the same time, U.S. importers ensure a steady supply of bromine compounds that are not economically feasible to produce domestically. This well-balanced mix of local production and international sourcing allows the U.S. market to remain resilient, adaptable, and competitive in a rapidly changing global chemicals landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Albemarle Corporation

LANXESS Corporation

TETRA Technologies Inc.

ICL-IP America Inc.

Clearon Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Great Lakes Solutions

Eastman Chemical Company

Polybrom United

U.S. Bromine Market Report Segmentation

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Elemental Bromine

Calcium Bromide

Sodium Bromide

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Clear Brine Fluids (CBF)

Flame Retardants

Biocides

Bromine-based Batteries

Other

