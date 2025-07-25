U.S. Acute External Ventricular Drain Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Medtronic, Integra, LifeSciences, Anuncia Medical, Natus, Fuji Systems, B Braun/Aesculap, Boston Scientific, Abbott

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Acute External Ventricular Drain Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Traumatic Brain Injury, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Intracerebral Hemorrhage), By Patient Type (Pediatric, Adult), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. acute external ventricular drain market size was valued at USD 86.5 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030

The growth is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of non-traumatic hydrocephalus, increased demand for minimal or noninvasive neurosurgeries, and the rising adoption of technologically improved devices. With the growing incidence of accidents, sports injuries, and strokes, the demand for external ventricular drain (EVD) procedures is rising steadily.







As the aging population expands, the prevalence of conditions like strokes and aneurysms rises, further boosting the need for EVD procedures. For instance, according to the World Bank Group, the total population aged 65 and above in the U.S. was 49.98 million in 2018, increasing to 58.38 million in 2023. In addition, advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the rising number of emergency and trauma centers equipped to handle acute neurological cases contribute to market growth.



Technological innovations in EVD systems, such as improved catheter designs, antimicrobial coatings, and integrated monitoring capabilities, enhance patient outcomes and reduce infection risks, making these devices more appealing to healthcare providers. Hospitals and clinics increasingly adopt these advanced EVD systems to improve treatment efficiency and minimize complications. Moreover, the growing emphasis on minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques supports the demand for EVDs, as they offer a less invasive solution for managing CSF drainage than traditional surgical methods.



Another factor fueling market expansion is the rising healthcare expenditure in the U.S., coupled with favorable reimbursement policies for neurological procedures. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, U.S. healthcare spending increased by 7.5% in 2023, reaching USD 4.9 trillion, which amounts to USD 14,570 per person. Insurance coverage for EVD placements and related treatments ensures broader patient access, encouraging hospitals to invest in these devices. Furthermore, increased physician awareness about the benefits of early and effective CSF management in critical care settings drives higher adoption rates.



U.S. Acute External Ventricular Drain Market Report Segmentation



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Traumatic Brain Injury

Subarachnoid hemorrhage

Intracerebral hemorrhage

Other Non-Traumatic Hydrocephalus conditions

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pediatric

Adult

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $86.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $135.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Anuncia Medical, Inc.

Natus

Fuji Systems

B Braun/Aesculap

Boston Scientific

Abbott

