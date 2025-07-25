U.S. Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 | IT Advancements, VC Funding, AI-5G Integration, and Rising Demand for Telemedicine and Surgical Training

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology Type (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market size was estimated at USD 1.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2025 to 2030

Advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure and increased venture capital investment, fueled by numerous start-ups and government programs such as NIH and FDA initiatives, support AR/VR research. In addition, the declining cost of head-mounted devices, rising demand from telemedicine, chronic disease care, and minimally invasive surgery, and integration with AI and 5G technologies for enhanced real-time diagnostics and clinical training.



AR and VR are crucial innovations in immersive technology. AR enhances real-world perception by directly integrating digital information, such as sounds, images, or text, into our real-world viewpoint. This facilitates interactive experiences, allowing for the visualization of complex concepts within a tangible context. VR offers a comprehensive immersion, transporting users to a simulated environment. This allows for interaction within a digital space, offering an experience entirely distinct from the real world. These technologies are instrumental in advancing user engagement and understanding in various sectors.



Virtual reality is revolutionizing medical education by offering immersive and interactive experiences that enhance knowledge retention and furnish environments for training devoid of risks. For instance, in March of 2023, Dr. Kei Ouchi, an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and advisor of Jolly Good, collaborated with Brigham and Women's Hospital to create VR content designed for emergency care. Under the guidance and supervision of Dr. Ouchi, Jolly Good is expected to develop live-action VR content across various medical specialties, with a collaborative focus on evaluating its educational impact.



Similar to VR, AR is significantly transforming medical education. It allows students to examine anatomical structures and disease pathologies through an interactive, three-dimensional format. For instance, in June 2024, GE HealthCare and MediView XR successfully implemented the first-ever clinical use of the OmnifyXR Interventional Suite at a medical center in Minneapolis. This cutting-edge solution combines augmented reality with live imaging and 3D anatomical views, aiming to streamline radiology procedures and improve real-time collaboration.



The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) is transforming healthcare by enabling more accurate diagnostics, immersive medical training, and enhanced surgical planning. AI powers real-time data interpretation in AR/VR platforms, improving clinical decision-making and personalization of treatment. This convergence is gaining traction in education and healthcare alike, as seen in cross-industry partnerships. For instance, in August 2023, EON Reality, Inc. partnered with Sandals Corporate University (SCU) to introduce Spatial AI technology, utilizing AI-powered XR solutions to enhance learning and information retention through immersive experiences.

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing Adoption Of AR/VR in Surgical And Diagnostic Procedures

Increase in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring

Growing investments and increasing government support

Increasing adoption of AR and VR applications in training and education

Market Restraint Analysis

High Implementation Costs

Data privacy and security concerns

Business Environment Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Impact of COVID-19

Competitive Landscape

Elevate Healthcare

Stryker

EON Reality, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.

GE HealthCare

Microsoft

WorldViz, Inc.

Medscape (WebMD LLC)

Apple Inc.(Meta)

CAE Healthcare Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

EchoPixel

Surgical Theater, Inc.

SAMSUNG

HTC Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Participant Overview Company Market Position/Share Analysis, 2024 Company Categorization Company Profiles/Listing Overview Financial performance Product benchmarking Strategic initiatives



U.S. Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Report Segmentation



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Augmented Reality

Surgical Application

Rehabilitation

Training & Continuing Medical Education

Virtual Reality

Simulation

Diagnostics

Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy (VRET)

Rehabilitation

Pain Distraction

