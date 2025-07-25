Licensed Roofing Contractor Knoxville Expert Daniel Hood of Daniel Hood Roofing Shares Guidance in HelloNation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should Knoxville homeowners look for when hiring a roofing contractor for major repairs or replacements? According to HelloNation , the answer starts with understanding Tennessee’s licensing requirements and knowing how to verify a contractor’s qualifications. In the article Roofing Companies Knoxville: What to Look for in a Qualified Contractor, Daniel Hood of Daniel Hood Roofing outlines the key credentials that distinguish legally authorized professionals from unregulated operators.

In Tennessee, not all roofers carry the same licensure. For projects exceeding $25,000, only those with a BC-21 license are legally permitted to perform the work. Hood explains that this license signals a contractor has met the state’s standards for experience, financial accountability, and technical knowledge. It’s an important safeguard for homeowners facing substantial repairs from storm damage or long-term wear. Without it, even seemingly competent roofers may be operating outside legal limits when taking on large-scale projects.

The article also addresses another layer of professional certification that matters during insurance negotiations. Hood points out that only contractors with a public adjuster’s license may legally engage with insurers on behalf of the homeowner. In Tennessee, many roofers attempt to assist with claims without this credential, creating legal gray areas and increasing the risk of denied coverage or drawn-out disputes. Hood emphasizes that verifying both the BC-21 and public adjuster licenses is essential before signing any roofing agreement.

This detailed guidance is featured in HelloNation’s article, Roofing Companies Knoxville: What to Look for in a Qualified Contractor .

