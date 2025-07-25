2025 Report | U.S. Topical Cyanoacrylates (2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate, n-Butyl-cyanoacrylate) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2025-2033

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Topical Cyanoacrylates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate, n-Butyl-cyanoacrylate), By Application (General Surgery, Plastic Aesthetic Procedures), By End Use (Hospitals, Home Care Settings), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. topical cyanoacrylates market size was estimated at USD 31.65 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2025 to 2033.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for fast-acting, non-invasive wound closure solutions in both clinical and home care settings. These adhesives are widely used as an alternative to sutures and staples for closing surgical incisions, lacerations, and minor cuts, offering advantages such as reduced procedure time, minimal scarring, and lower infection risk. Growth is further supported by the rising number of surgical procedures, trauma cases, and sports injuries, alongside an aging population that requires more chronic wound care.







There is a growing demand for non-invasive wound closure methods, especially in outpatient clinics and emergency care settings. Topical cyanoacrylate adhesives are becoming a preferred option due to their quick application, ability to minimize scarring, and lower risk of infection compared to traditional sutures or staples. These benefits make them an attractive solution for patients and healthcare providers seeking efficient and safe alternatives for wound management.



The increasing volume of surgical procedures-ranging from cosmetic to trauma-related interventions-is driving demand for fast, reliable wound closure solutions. Topical cyanoacrylate adhesives offer a convenient and effective alternative to traditional sutures and staples, supporting quicker recovery times and enhancing patient comfort. Their ease of use aligns well with the shift toward outpatient care, where efficiency and reduced procedural complexity are key priorities.



