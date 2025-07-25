2025 Report | U.S. Topical Cyanoacrylates (2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate, n-Butyl-cyanoacrylate) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2025-2033

Explore the growing U.S. topical cyanoacrylates market, projected to reach USD 31.65 million by 2024 and expand at a 5.10% CAGR through 2033. Rising demand for non-invasive wound closures, driven by surgical needs, aging population, and ease of application, offers vast opportunities in clinical and home settings.

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Topical Cyanoacrylates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate, n-Butyl-cyanoacrylate), By Application (General Surgery, Plastic Aesthetic Procedures), By End Use (Hospitals, Home Care Settings), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. topical cyanoacrylates market size was estimated at USD 31.65 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2025 to 2033.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for fast-acting, non-invasive wound closure solutions in both clinical and home care settings. These adhesives are widely used as an alternative to sutures and staples for closing surgical incisions, lacerations, and minor cuts, offering advantages such as reduced procedure time, minimal scarring, and lower infection risk. Growth is further supported by the rising number of surgical procedures, trauma cases, and sports injuries, alongside an aging population that requires more chronic wound care.



There is a growing demand for non-invasive wound closure methods, especially in outpatient clinics and emergency care settings. Topical cyanoacrylate adhesives are becoming a preferred option due to their quick application, ability to minimize scarring, and lower risk of infection compared to traditional sutures or staples. These benefits make them an attractive solution for patients and healthcare providers seeking efficient and safe alternatives for wound management.

The increasing volume of surgical procedures-ranging from cosmetic to trauma-related interventions-is driving demand for fast, reliable wound closure solutions. Topical cyanoacrylate adhesives offer a convenient and effective alternative to traditional sutures and staples, supporting quicker recovery times and enhancing patient comfort. Their ease of use aligns well with the shift toward outpatient care, where efficiency and reduced procedural complexity are key priorities.

U.S. Topical Cyanoacrylates Market Report Segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

  • 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate
  • n-Butyl-cyanoacrylate

Application Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

  • General Surgery
  • Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Procedures
  • Orthopedic
  • Pediatric
  • Gynecology
  • Dental Surgery
  • Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

  • Hospitals
  • Outpatient Clinics
  • Home Care Settings
  • Others

Why should you buy this report?

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.
  • Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages110
Forecast Period2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$31.65 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$49.72 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.1%
Regions CoveredUnited States

U.S. Topical Cyanoacrylates Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market driver analysis

  • Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures
  • Growth in surgical volume
  • Regulatory approvals and product innovations

Market restraint analysis

  • Limited use in high-tension wounds
  • Potential for allergic reactions or dermatitis

U.S. Topical Cyanoacrylates Market Analysis Tools

  • Industry Analysis - Porter's
  • PESTEL Analysis

Market Lineage Outlook

  • Related/ancillary market outlook.

User Perspective Analysis

  • Consumer behavior analysis

Competitive Landscape

  • Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
  • 3M
  • B. Braun SE
  • Chemence Medical, Inc.
  • H.B. Fuller Medical Adhesive Technologies, LLC
  • GluStitch, Inc.
  • Medline Industries
  • Advanced Medical Solutions
  • Cardinal Health
  • Meyer Haake
    • Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
    • Company/Competition Categorization
    • Innovators
    • Vendor Landscape
    • List of key distributors and channel partners
    • Key customers
    • Key company market share analysis, 2024
    • Company overview
    • Financial performance
    • Product benchmarking
    • Strategic initiatives

