U.S. Cryoablation Probes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2025-2033 | Strategic Collaborations Accelerate Expansion, Cardiac and Cancer Treatments Propel Demand

The U.S. cryoablation probes market size was estimated at USD 51.71 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 133.16 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.16% from 2025 to 2033

The market is witnessing significant growth driven by several key factors. These include the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and oncological diseases, which necessitate minimally invasive treatment options.







Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, mainly cardiac arrhythmia, such as atrial fibrillation, cancer, particularly lung, prostate, liver, and kidney cancers, among others, has heightened demand for minimally invasive treatment options like cryoablation. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, Inc., currently, an estimated five million Americans are living with atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia, and this number is expected to increase to over 12 million by 2030.



Furthermore, according to a research article published in February 2025 and an American Heart Association report, in 2022, the highest rate of high blood pressure among U.S. adults was observed in Mississippi at 40.2%, while Colorado had the lowest at 24.6%. Hypertension prevalence tends to rise with age, reaching 28.5% among individuals aged 20 to 44, 58.6% among those aged 45 to 64, and 76.5% in adults aged 65 and older. As a result, the growing prevalence of hypertension is further driving the market growth.



In addition, the growing prevalence of cancer is also expected to boost demand during the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society report, in the U.S. in 2025, approximately 316,950 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women, along with approximately 2,800 cases in men. In addition, an estimated 59,080 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed in women. The year is projected to see around 42,680 breast cancer-related deaths, with 42,170 occurring in women and 510 in men.



Advances in medical technology have led to the development of more precise and effective cryoablation devices, enhancing their adoption among healthcare providers. The expanding geriatric population and growing preference for targeted tumor therapies further boost demand. In addition, regulatory approvals and strategic collaborations among key players enhance market expansion. Increasing applications in cardiology, dermatology, and pain management contribute to market growth.

In addition, growing awareness and acceptance of minimally invasive procedures, coupled with benefits such as reduced recovery time and fewer complications, are fueling market expansion. The rising geriatric population, who are more susceptible to cancer and other conditions treatable with cryoablation, further propels demand. Moreover, the increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and research activities aimed at improving cryoablation techniques contributes to the market's upward trajectory. Overall, these factors collectively drive the adoption of cryoablation probes, positioning the market for continued growth in the coming years.

