Defiance Launches AIPO: The First ETF Focused on AI Power Infrastructure

MIAMI, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leader in thematic and leveraged exchange-traded funds, today announced the launch of the Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF (Nasdaq: AIPO) . This innovative ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to U.S.-listed companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) and critical power infrastructure, addressing the surging energy demands of AI technologies through decentralized energy solutions, electrical grids, data centers, and AI hardware.

AIPO seeks to track the MarketVector™ US Listed AI and Power Infrastructure Index, offering a passive approach to high-growth themes without the need for margin accounts. AIPO empowers retail investors to capitalize on the intersection of AI innovation and power infrastructure, including sub-themes like nuclear energy generation, data center operations, and AI-enabling semiconductor hardware.

Why AI & Power Infrastructure? The explosive growth of AI is straining global energy resources, creating unprecedented opportunities in power generation and infrastructure. Companies in decentralized energy technologies, electric utilities, construction, and AI hardware are poised for expansion as data centers and computing demands escalate. AIPO targets firms deriving at least 50% of revenue from these areas, providing amplified exposure to themes like nuclear power, energy storage, and AI-specific components. This first-mover ETF positions investors to potentially benefit from the high-growth convergence of AI and sustainable power solutions.

"Defiance continues to drive innovation in thematic ETFs, and AIPO represents a timely opportunity for investors to access the critical link between AI advancements and power infrastructure," said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs. "As AI technologies require massive energy inputs, companies building the next generation of grids, data centers, and hardware are essential. AIPO offers precise, forward-looking exposure to this dynamic sector, empowering active investors to pursue high-growth potential."

About Defiance Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser").

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

Market Risk: The Fund’s investments may decline in value due to general market conditions, economic events, or factors affecting specific industries or issuers.

Index Tracking Risk: The Fund may not perfectly replicate the performance of the Index due to fees, expenses, and other operational factors.

Sector Concentration Risk: Because the Fund may invest heavily in technology, utilities, and energy sectors, it is more vulnerable to adverse developments in these areas.

AI and Technology Risk: Companies involved in AI hardware and data centers are subject to rapid innovation cycles, competitive pressures, and regulatory challenges.

Energy and Infrastructure Risk: Power generation and utility companies can be impacted by commodity price volatility, regulatory changes, and environmental factors.

New Fund Risk: As a newly organized fund, it has no operating history, making it difficult for investors to assess performance or management effectiveness.

Passive Investment Risk: The Fund does not actively manage its portfolio and will not take defensive positions if the Index declines.

Liquidity Risk: Shares may trade at prices other than NAV, and certain underlying holdings may have limited liquidity.

Underlying Index Risk: Errors, changes, or delays in the Index calculation could impact Fund performance.

Third-Party Data Risk: The Fund relies on external data providers for Index construction, and inaccuracies or delays may affect tracking.

Operational Risk: Failures or errors by service providers, counterparties, or systems could disrupt Fund operations.

The MarketVector™ US Listed AI and Power Index (MVAIPO) is a thematic index tracking the performance of companies contributing to critical electrical grid and artificial intelligence infrastructure through nuclear and other decentralized energy technologies, electric equipment and related engineering and construction services, electrical utilities, data center operations, and AI related computing hardware.

Note: The Fund is not suitable for all investors and is designed for those who understand thematic sector exposures and are willing to monitor their portfolios.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Contact: David Hanono, info@defianceetfs.com , 833.333.9383

