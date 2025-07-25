Tire Recycling Expert Kimberly McCulla of Kentuckiana Tire Recycling Shares Insights on Proper Tire Disposal in HelloNation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the risks of leaving used tires in open fields, alleyways, or garages? In an article featured in HelloNation , Kimberly McCulla of Kentuckiana Tire Recycling explains how improper tire disposal contributes to serious environmental and public health issues. Tires that are left exposed outdoors frequently collect standing water, creating ideal conditions for mosquito breeding and attracting vermin, which can increase the risk of disease in nearby communities. Improperly stored tires can also become entrenched fire hazards, emitting toxic smoke when ignited and leaving behind long-term soil contamination.

In the article, McCulla outlines how tires that end up in landfills trap gases that may damage containment liners, potentially resulting in leaks that pollute surrounding soil and groundwater. Because public programs rarely subsidize tire recycling, she highlights the important role of private companies in managing discarded tires. By encouraging the use of designated tire drop-off locations and coordinated pickup services, McCulla advocates for responsible waste tire management that minimizes environmental damage while supporting neighborhood cleanliness and safety.

She emphasizes that consistent efforts to recycle tires not only prevent dangerous accumulations but also advance sustainability goals. Recycled tires can be repurposed for constructive use, helping reduce landfill dependency and guarding waterways from contaminants. As explained in the article, individuals can make a lasting impact on public health and environmental resilience by learning how and where to dispose of tires safely. McCulla encourages residents to contact local waste authorities to identify proper disposal options and collection schedules. The full article, Proper Tire Disposal , offers essential guidance for anyone seeking to reduce the environmental impact of tires and avoid tire fire hazards through proper tire recycling practices.

