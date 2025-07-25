A refreshing symphony with PGI Syracuse Lemon

SYRACUSE, Sicily, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European project LemOn brings a slice of Sicily to Poland and Romania with the PGI Syracuse Lemon, an excellent Italian fruit grown exclusively in eastern Sicily and protected by the Protected Geographical Indication.

Rich in vitamin C (+34% more than other lemons), natural antioxidants, and mineral salts, with a peel full of essential oils, PGI Syracuse Lemon is an excellent ally for well-being: it helps strengthen the immune system, promotes digestion, and has detoxifying properties. Thanks to its intense and unmistakable aroma and its tender, fragrant pulp, it's the ideal ingredient for those who want a healthy and refreshing drink without sacrificing great taste.

Here are some refreshing ideas for summer mocktails with PGI Syracuse Lemon:

1. CHOPIN LEMON SYMPHONY

A summer prelude with PGI Syracuse Lemon and elderflower.

Ingredients: 50 ml fresh PGI Syracuse Lemon juice, 20 ml elderflower syrup, 80 ml tonic water/sparkling soda, 5 ml citrus blossom honey syrup, 3 fresh mint leaves, ice cubes, PGI Syracuse Lemon peel.

Squeeze a fresh PGI Syracuse Lemon, strain the juice and pour it in a tall glass with elderflower and honey syrups. Add ice until the glass is full, then slowly pour in the tonic water/soda, stirring gently to preserve the fizz. Finally, add the mint leaves and a twist of PGI Syracuse Lemon peel for fragrance and garnish.

2. SICILIAN SAGE MOJITO

A Sicilian version of mojito with sage and lemon.

Ingredients: PGI Syracuse Lemon juice, cold sage syrup, soda or sparkling water, ice, sage leaf for garnish

Pour PGI Siracusa Lemon juice and sage syrup into a glass. Add ice cubes and top with soda/sparkling water. Stir gently and garnish with a sage leaf.

3. ZAGARA SPRITZ

Inspired by the scent of Sicilian citrus blossoms.

Ingredients: PGI Syracuse Lemon juice, orange blossom syrup or diluted honey (1:1), ginger ale, ice

Combine PGI Syracuse Lemon juice and orange blossom syrup or diluted honey in a glass with ice. Top with ginger ale, stir gently, and serve.

Sip a cocktail made with PGI Syracuse Lemon and celebrate summer with LemOn, a project financed by the PGI Syracuse Lemon Consortium and the European Union, to promote the quality of Syracuse lemons in Italy, Poland, and Romania.

