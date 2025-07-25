EU (European Union) Pharmaceutical Regulations & Strategy Online Training Course (October 6-7, 2025) - Key Changes in EU Pharmaceutical Legislation Explained

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU (European Union) Pharmaceutical Regulations & Strategy Training Course"has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the highly regulated field of pharmaceuticals, staying abreast of regulatory affairs is crucial for ensuring compliance, maintaining market authorisations, and effectively managing drug development and post-approval obligations. Navigating the complexities of regulatory processes, particularly in the context of evolving legislation, can be challenging. This is where a comprehensive understanding of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs becomes indispensable.

Creating and coordinating an effective regulatory strategy is an essential part of the work of a regulatory affairs department and can save valuable time and money. It is therefore important to be aware of potential changes which may impact on strategy.

This interactive course will provide an overview of the current European pharmaceutical regulatory environment, procedures and obligations and discuss how to interpret and apply the legislation. The proposed EU pharmaceuticals legislation changes will be discussed in the relevant sections.

The programme will cover the legal basis of regulation, development strategies and the importance of pre-submission activities as well a brief overview of the format for presentation of data, the registration procedures for obtaining marketing authorisations and post-authorisation obligations and strategic considerations.

The UK is no longer part of the EU but knowledge of interactions and collaboration with the EU and other regulatory agencies are important for obtaining and maintaining marketing authorisations in the UK. Case study sessions will explore options and strategies for key regulatory activities and provide an opportunity for discussion and the sharing of experiences with our expert trainer and other delegates.

Benefits of Attending:

Understand the legal basis of the current EU regulatory environment

Outline the background to and the proposed EU pharmaceutical legislation changes

Discuss development strategy and pre-submission activities

Review procedures for applying for a marketing authorisation in the EU/EEA and in the UK

Discuss post-authorisation strategic considerations and obligations

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend

The course is designed primarily for regulatory affairs personnel, however it will also be of value to those who interact with the regulatory affairs function and would benefit from an understanding of action timelines and information requirements. It will be particularly relevant to all those working in:

Regulatory affairs

Project management

Business planning

Commercial management

Manufacturing and QA

Labelling and artwork

Medical information

Clinical

Pharmacovigilance

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

EU regulatory environment: legal basis

Key regulations, directives and guidelines

Proposed EU pharmaceuticals legislation changes Information sources

Information sources

Case Study One

Development and Strategy

Drug discovery

Scientific advice

Development process

Pharmaceutical R&D

Non-clinical tests

Clinical studies - Phase I to III

EU Clinical Trials Regulation

Types and categories of marketing Authorisations

Adaptive marketing authorisation procedures

The Common Technical Document (CTD)

Overview of Structure and content of a CTD

Procedures for obtaining a marketing authorisation in the EU and EMA

The EU centralised procedure

Other EU centralised procedures

Referral and arbitration

Day 2

Other procedures for obtaining a marketing authorisation in the EU

Coordination group

Decentralised procedure (DCP)

Mutual recognition procedure (MRP)

National procedures

Managing product labelling

Case Study Two

Abridged applications and Generics

Types and Requirements

Product Life Cycle; Post approval

Patents and SPCs

Parallel trade

Post-authorisation obligations; pharmacovigilance, variations and renewals

Pharmacovigilance

Licence variations

Type I and Type II variations and timelines

Procedures and timelines

Extensions

Case Study Three

Renewals

Sunset clause

Phase IV Trials

Classification change

Generic development

Strategic factors

Criteria for successful products

