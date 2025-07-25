Shared Mobility Market Research 2025-2030 | Predicting Future Trends in Ride-Hailing, Car Sharing, and More

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Mobility Market: 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Shared Mobility Market research suite provides detailed analysis of this rapidly changing market; allowing shared mobility service providers to gain an understanding of key mobility trends and challenges, potential growth opportunities, and the competitive environment.

This report examines the shared mobility market landscape in detail. It assesses different market trends and factors that are shaping the evolution of this diverse market, such as collaboration between public services and private shared mobility providers, the trialling of autonomy in specific markets, and methods of first- and last-mile journey coverage; addressing key vertical and developing challenges, and how vendors should navigate these. As well as looking into shared mobility use cases, it also includes evaluation of the different methods of shared mobility with the highest usage rates, and those which some vendors are experimenting with; in order to assess their viability in this market.

Providing multiple options which can be purchased separately, the research suite includes access to data mapping the future growth of the shared mobility market. The detailed study reveals the latest opportunities and trends within the market, and an insightful document containing an extensive analysis of 15 shared mobility service providers within the space. Aspects such as public attitudes, multimodal planning capabilities, and challenges to accessibility are explored throughout the report. The coverage can also be purchased as a Full Research Suite, which contains all these elements and includes a substantial discount.

Collectively, these elements provide an effective tool for understanding this rapidly evolving market; allowing shared mobility vendors to set out their future strategies to provide effective and efficient mobility services to their customers. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for gauging the future of this complex market.

Key Features

Market Dynamics: I nsights into key mobility trends and market expansion challenges within the shared mobility market. It addresses the challenges posed by fragmentation between public and private sectors, regulatory complexity, maintaining operational costs, and accessibility problems, and also analyses multiple use cases where shared mobility is employed. Furthermore, the research provides a future outlook on the landscape of shared mobility.

In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for shared mobility service providers on emerging trends and how the market is expected to evolve. Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The forecasts include data on shared mobility, split by ride-hailing, car sharing, e-scooter, and bike sharing. This includes metrics such as the number of journeys and distance covered for each segment. The forecast also includes data on Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and public transport, split into consumer and corporate users, revenue, and savings.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research suite for the shared mobility market includes access to the full set of forecast data, consisting of 132 tables and over 60,000 datapoints. Metrics in the research suite include:

Total Volume of Shared Mobility & MaaS Users

Total Spend on Shared Mobility & MaaS Services

Total Number of Shared Mobility & MaaS Journeys

The shared mobility portion of the research suite includes the following metrics:

Total Volume of Shared Mobility Users

Total Spend on Shared Mobility Services

Total Number of Shared Mobility Journeys

Total Distance Covered by Shared Mobility Journeys

These metrics are provided for the following key market verticals:

Ride-hailing

Car sharing

E-scooters

Bike sharing

The MaaS portion of the research suite includes the following metrics:

Total Number of MaaS & MaaS-enabled Public Transport Users

Total Revenue From MaaS & MaaS-enabled Public Transport Users

Total Number of MaaS & MaaS-enabled Public Transport Journeys

These metrics are provided for the following market verticals:

Consumer MaaS Users & Revenue

Corporate MaaS Users & Revenue

Consumer MaaS Savings

Corporate MaaS Savings

Bus & Train Services

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard. Country Data Tool: This tool allows the user to review metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via the search bar.

This tool allows the user to review metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via the search bar. Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare each of the countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

Users can select and compare each of the countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions. 5 interactive scenarios.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard report provides a detailed evaluation and market positioning for 15 leading vendors in the shared mobility solution space. These vendors are positioned as an established leader, leading challenger, or disruptor and challenger based on capacity and capability assessments, which modes of shared mobility they offer, and any technologies which set them apart from their competitors. The 15 vendors consist of:

Bird Global

BlaBlaCar

Bolt

Cabify

DiDi Global

Ford Smart Mobility

Grab

Hertz

Lime

Lyft

Ola

Siemens Mobility

Uber Technologies

Zipcar

Zoomcar

