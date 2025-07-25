Buxton Helmsley Releases Open Letter to Daily Journal Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buxton Helmsley USA, Inc. (“BH”), a New York City-based alternative asset manager whose brand is recognized by Bloomberg as being among the top 15% of activist investors globally (based on number of investor advocacy campaigns), today released an open letter to shareholders of the Daily Journal Corporation (the “Company” or “DJCO”), about concerns related to: (a) compliance with accounting standards and securities laws; and (b) corporate governance.

The open letter may be viewed at: https://www.buxtonhelmsley.com/djco

BH and its affiliates have chosen to retain no (long or short) interest in DJCO securities at the time of this release. Thus, BH will not profit in any way should DJCO shares rise or decline immediately after this press release is issued. Following the public distribution of these materials related to non-public matters, BH intends to begin accumulating an interest in DJCO common stock.

DJCO Shareholders:

DJCO shareholders wishing to discuss these matters may contact BH via e-mail at djco@buxtonhelmsley.com . BH may be unable to discuss certain aspects of the open letter released today to avoid inadvertently establishing an investor group in the context of Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Media Availability:

Buxton Helmsley is available for interviews with members of the media to further discuss the Company’s governance concerns and BH’s vision for restoring the full fair value of equity at DJCO.

Members of the press may request an interview via e-mail at press@buxtonhelmsley.com.

BH Whistleblower Hotline:

Whistleblowers may reach the BH Whistleblower Hotline by dialing +1 (212) 913-9624, or by emailing whistleblowers@buxtonhelmsley.com . If you wish for your report via telephone to be anonymous, you may first dial “*67”. All reports will be directed to a member of BH’s external counsel.

About Buxton Helmsley

Buxton Helmsley USA, Inc. (“BH”) is a New York City-based alternative asset management firm, engaging both active and passive investment strategies across a range of asset classes, with a general focus on opportunities in North America and Europe. The investment approach is based on deep fundamental analysis and risk management, with a focus on ensuring disclosure obligations are being upheld under applicable accounting standards and securities laws.

Disclosure: BH holds no position in the common stock of DAILY JOURNAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ: DJCO) as of the distribution of this press release.

