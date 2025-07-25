Kenyan Cabinet Secretary supports Private Sector Civic-Led National Digital Token as Symbol of Identity and Innovation

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a statement and accompanying video released on X , the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (MICDE), Hon. William Kabogo, praised a civic digital initiative designed to celebrate Kenya’s identity, technological advancement and inclusive participation in the country’s digital future.





He discussed the Kenya Token, launched that same day on the Meteora decentralized platform under the ticker $KDT and promoted on Twitter via #Kenya_NDT. He noted that it was developed and distributed independently by private innovators and aligns with Kenya’s broader digital transformation goals.

He highlighted how public-private collaboration can foster civic pride, economic inclusion and global visibility, encouraging both citizens and the diaspora to engage and showcase Kenya’s leadership in digital innovation across Africa.

Built on Solana—chosen for its speed, global scalability, and affordability—and inspired by Solana’s IBRL AI Agent Framework, the project extends Solana’s blockchain vision into an initiative for open access and equality, empowering Kenyan citizens to participate freely in the digital world.

The Ministry confirmed that it is monitoring such innovations with keen interest and will continue to engage stakeholders to explore regulatory and strategic pathways supporting responsible, citizen-centered digital development.

About $KDT

$ KDT (Kenyan Digital Token) is a next-generation digital token built on the Solana blockchain, designed to expand financial access, digital identity, and community-driven economic participation across Kenya. Inspired by Solana’s IBRL (Increase Bandwidth, Reduce Latency) framework, $KDT reimagines blockchain as infrastructure for inclusion—deploying tools like pre-installed wallets, AR-powered education, and on-chain rewards in underserved regions like Kibera. With a mission to onboard 55 million Kenyans into the digital economy, $KDT marks a bold step toward open access and real-world Web3 adoption.

X: https://x.com/Kenya_NDT

Website: https://kenyandt.com/

https://x.com/honkabogo/status/1943748830698074207

https://www.kbc.co.ke/govt-backs-innovation-as-kenya-digital-token-launches/

https://kenyandt.com/

Media Contact:

The Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (MICDE)

+254-020-492000

info@information.go.ke

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc2a09a0-90b0-47cb-af78-1091c1a05967