Small Gas Engine Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring Briggs & Stratton, Kohler, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Kubota, Liquid Combustion Technology, Kipor Power, and Champion

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Gas Engine Market - Application Analysis & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The worldwide Small Gas Engine Market is projected to grow from US$ 3.96 billion in 2024 to US$ 6.14 billion by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 4.99% between the years 2025 and 2033. The growth is attributed to a surge in demand for outdoor power equipment such as lawn mowers, generators, and pressure washers in residential, landscaping, and construction applications in North America and Europe.







A small gas engine is an internally combusted, compact gasoline-powered internal combustion engine with a displacement usually ranging from 20cc to 1000cc. Small gas engines are widespread in outdoor power equipment like lawn mowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, portable generators, pressure washers, and small recreational vehicles. They are generally single-cylinder, air-cooled, and built with durability, ease of maintenance, and cost-effectiveness in mind.



Small gas engines are widely used globally for their reliability, portability, and power-to-size ratio. They are installed in residential, commercial, and industrial applications - particularly in landscaping, agriculture, construction, and emergency power generation. North America and Europe continue to be leading markets with extensive installations in lawn and garden maintenance, whereas Asia-Pacific is rapidly adopting them driven by increasing urbanization and infrastructure growth. Although there has been a move towards electric options in certain markets, small gas engines still hold firm across the globe because they are affordable and well-suited for hard work outside where battery life might not be strong enough.



Growth Drivers in the Global Small Gas Engine Market

Increased Demand for Outdoor Power Equipment



Growing applications of outdoor power equipment, including lawnmowers, chainsaws, and leaf blowers, particularly in residential landscapes and commercial landscaping, are major contributors to market growth. Urbanization, increasing disposable income, and attention to both functional and aesthetic maintenance of properties have supported demand for portable and efficient power equipment.

Small gasoline engines continue to be favored in these devices because of their power-to-weight, convenience of refueling, and long life of operation, particularly where there is poor or unreliable access to electricity. April 2023, DongCheng Tools introduced a new range of garden equipment, including the 40V Fuel Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower and the 40V Fuel Multi-Head String Trimmer, which are intended for superior performance and convenience.



Expansion in the Construction Sector



The world construction sector is growing, particularly in developing economies. Small gas engines drive all sorts of construction equipment like concrete cutters, compactors, and portable generators. Their strength, mobility, and ability to perform in off-grid areas make them essential on construction sites. With the growth of infrastructure development in markets such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, the construction industry is likely to require more small gas engines in the future.

Apr 2025, CASE Construction Equipment has produced its first BS (CEV) Stage V-compliant machine from its Indian Pithampur facility, a transition towards cleaner operations in India's construction equipment industry. Its new lineup includes improved vibratory compactors such as the 952 NX and 450 NX, a better 1107 NX, and upgraded loader backhoes such as the 770 NX, 770 NX Magnum, and 851 NX.



Agricultural Mechanization in Developing Regions



Small gas engines become more popular in agricultural equipment and implements like water pumps, tillers, and sprayers. In developing countries such as India, Southeast Asia, and Africa, small farms are shifting to mechanized systems in pursuit of higher productivity. Small gas engines provide a cost-effective and dependable means of powering critical farming operations. Their place in rural economies makes them an integral part of agricultural modernization, especially in regions where large-scale electrification is not available.

Aug 2024, AGCO Corporation, the agricultural machinery and precision ag technology leader, will unveil new products and farmer-centric solutions at the 2024 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa. The booth will have new Fendt and Massey Ferguson tractors, as well as exhibits from PTx TrimbleT, Precision Planting, FarmerCoreT, and other fun events.



Challenges in the Global Small Gas Engine Market

Stringent Emission Regulations



Governments globally are enforcing stringent emissions and environmental pollution regulations. Gas engines cause air and noise pollution, particularly when widely used in municipalities. Regulations like the U.S. EPA Phase III and EU Stage V standards place restrictions on allowable emissions by these engines. Such compliance demands sophisticated technology, which is costly to produce and could render gas-powered equipment non-competitive with electric options.



Increasing Trend Toward Electrification



With the worldwide trend toward cleaner, more sustainable power, electric-powered equipment and tools are becoming more popular. Lithium-ion battery technology has rapidly improved, providing cleaner, quieter operation. This transition, especially in residential and light commercial markets, is challenging traditional small gas engine businesses. Customers and local governments more and more opt for battery-powered products because they have less operating noise and no emissions, decreasing future demand for gas engines in some markets.

Key Players Analysis: Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Kohler Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Yamaha Motor Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kubota Corporation

Liquid Combustion Technology

Kipor Power

Champion Power Equipment

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Small Gas Engine Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Engine Displacement

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Equipment

6.4 By Countries



7. Engine Displacement

7.1 20-100cc

7.1.1 Market Analysis

7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2 101-450cc

7.3 451-650cc



8. Application

8.1 Gardening

8.1.1 Market Analysis

8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.2 Industrial

8.3 Construction

8.4 Others



9. Equipment

9.1 Lawnmower

9.1.1 Market Analysis

9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Chainsaw

9.3 Portable generator

9.4 Pressure washer

9.5 Trimmer

9.6 Edger

9.7 Others



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Analysis

10.1.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.5 Thailand

10.3.6 Malaysia

10.3.7 Indonesia

10.3.8 Australia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 South Africa



11. Value Chain Analysis



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Competition

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threats



14. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

14.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation

14.2 Kohler Co.

14.3 Honda Motor Co. Ltd

14.4 Yamaha Motor Corp.

14.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

14.6 Kubota Corporation

14.7 Liquid Combustion Technology

14.8 Kipor Power

14.9 Champion Power Equipment



15. Key Players Analysis

15.1 Overviews

15.2 Key Person

15.3 Recent Developments

15.4 SWOT Analysis

15.5 Revenue Analysis

