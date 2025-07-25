CryptoCasinos.Online Releases 2025 Report on Anonymous and No-KYC Casino Options

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoCasinos.Online has released its 2025 Crypto Casino Report, focused on highlighting platforms that support anonymous play and minimize KYC requirements. Unlike platforms that prioritize search engine rankings or inflated bonuses, CryptoCasinos.Online conducted real-world testing using actual deposits and withdrawals to evaluate casino functionality, fairness, and privacy.

“We made real deposits. We tested withdrawals at odd hours. We read the fine print and verified support channels,” says Petar Petrov, Editor-in-Chief. “This wasn’t a look at logos. It was a full-stack audit of how these casinos treat your time, your money, and your privacy.”

Key Highlights from the Report

To compile this year’s findings, the team tested over 30 crypto casinos using real crypto in live user flows. Each platform was evaluated using a proprietary Crypto Safety Score, which combines:

Licensing credibility & provable fairness

Withdrawal speed (including weekends)

KYC pressure vs. player privacy

Bonus transparency

Mobile & wallet compatibility

Community reputation and support quality

Anonymity, Audits, and Honest Bonuses

A major feature of the 2025 report is the Anonymous Gambling Section, which helps players responsibly navigate VPN-friendly, no-KYC platforms. Many so-called “no-KYC” casinos still demand ID after wins — these were flagged.

“If the rollover is unrealistic or terms change post-signup, we exclude it,” says Petrov. “We’re not just banner collectors — we verify.”

Top platforms identified in the report offer:

Fast, uncapped crypto withdrawals

Minimal ID requirements

Fair, playable bonuses (30x rollover or better)

Responsive, real human support

Educational Guides Now Live

In addition to the full report, the site also launched 30+ user-friendly guides, including:

How to Verify Fairness on Blockchain Casinos

Step-by-Step Guide to No-KYC Gambling

Using WalletConnect for Anonymous Play

Buying Crypto Safely with PayPal or Cards

View the Full Report

To read the full 2025 Crypto Casino Report, visit: https://cryptocasinos.online/guides/2025-crypto-casino-report-safe-anonymous-no-kyc-gambling-in-focus/

Media Contact:

Maria Spasova

Media Relations Manager

CryptoCasinos.Online

info@cryptocasinos.online

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/667e0011-ef7f-4a0e-8ba1-7094fdfabcbe