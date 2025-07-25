Orangekloud Announces Launch of eMOBIQ® AI Platform

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orangekloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ORKT) (“Orangekloud” or “the Company”), a Singapore-based technology company offering the eMOBIQ®️ No-Code platform for development of mobile applications, today announced the official launch of eMOBIQ®️ AI, an AI-driven no-code development platform enabling users to build, customize, and deploy enterprise-grade applications using natural language alone.

Leveraging mobile-optimized AI agents and intelligent automation, eMOBIQ®️ AI significantly reduces the time and cost of enterprise-grade application development, and also enables organizations of all sizes to deploy these apps across web and mobile environments from a single, unified interface.

Key Features of the eMOBIQ®️ AI Platform:

Accelerated Time-to-Value: Build fully functional applications connecting to various backend systems (including ERP systems), within hours, not months.

Business-Centric Architecture: Built to match specifications defined by the user, ensuring high fidelity to business requirements. The platform supports creation of scalable, production-ready applications—not limited to prototypes.

Effortless Backend Integration: Seamlessly connect with various third-party APIs and backend services.

Cross-platform Capability: Maintain one source codebase, build and deploy across iOS, Android, and Web platforms.

Modernizing the Development Lifecycle

Traditional software development often requires specialized coding knowledge, lengthy timelines, and substantial budgets. eMOBIQ®️ AI tackles these challenges through its unified AI-enhanced workflows, built-in AI debugging tools, auto-generated project documentation, run-time diagnostics, and guided resolutions, as well as predictable timelines and budget efficiency.

These capabilities empower businesses of all sizes to modernize internal systems or launch new applications faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.

“We are redefining what it means to build enterprise applications,” said Alex Goh, CEO of Orangekloud Technology. “eMOBIQ AI will be a key catalyst for the next wave of enterprise app development—empowering anyone to create sophisticated, API-connected business applications using just natural language. What used to take months and entire dev teams can now be achieved in days, at a fraction of the cost and complexity.”

About Orangekloud Technology Inc.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ORKT) is a Singapore-based technology company which offers the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform to develop mobile applications specially designed for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporations. A suite of eMOBIQ® mobile applications designed to digitalize and streamline operations in warehousing, sales ordering, delivery, manufacturing, and other key areas. The industry sectors focused on include Food Services & Manufacturing, Precision Engineering, Construction, etc.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and OrangeKloud Technology Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

