LGI Homes Debuts Robindale Community East of Downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Robindale, its newest community located just east of downtown Winston-Salem, this weekend on July 26, 2025, with one-weekend-only home discounts and incentives.

Robindale is thoughtfully positioned to provide homeowners with quick commutes to downtown Winston-Salem, nearby employers, schools, parks, and premier shopping and dining destinations. “The opening of Robindale marks an exciting new chapter in our continued growth in the Winston-Salem market. This private community reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality homes in desirable locations. Robindale will feature some of our most sought-after floor plans along with brand-new designs debuting for the first time. Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade, Robindale offers an incredible opportunity to own a home that exceeds expectations at a great value,” said Tyler Zulli, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes.

Homebuyers at Robindale can choose from a collection of brand-new, single-family floor plans with three to four bedrooms and up to 2,000 square feet of living space. Each home includes open-concept layouts, chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, designer wood cabinetry, and spacious owner’s suites with walk-in closets.

The Ashe is a flexible one-story plan offering 1,388 square feet, three bedrooms, and two- bathrooms. With an open-concept layout and two-car garage, this home has all the upgrades buyers are looking for.

is a flexible one-story plan offering 1,388 square feet, three bedrooms, and two- bathrooms. With an open-concept layout and two-car garage, this home has all the upgrades buyers are looking for. With 1,700 square feet of stylish living space, the Carolina features a two-story layout with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. A spacious living area and covered back patio make it perfect for everyday living and entertaining.

features a two-story layout with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. A spacious living area and covered back patio make it perfect for everyday living and entertaining. The Avery provides 1,800 square feet of bright, open living with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Its open-concept floor plan and generously sized bedrooms offer plenty of room to grow.

provides 1,800 square feet of bright, open living with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Its open-concept floor plan and generously sized bedrooms offer plenty of room to grow. The Durham , a brand-new design exclusive to Robindale, delivers 1,548 square feet across two stories, with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a spacious family room, and a private upstairs owner’s suite.

, a brand-new design exclusive to Robindale, delivers 1,548 square feet across two stories, with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a spacious family room, and a private upstairs owner’s suite. Designed for convenience and comfort, the Cary is a single-story layout offering three bedrooms and two bathrooms across 1,552 square feet. The open-concept design is perfect for gatherings.

is a single-story layout offering three bedrooms and two bathrooms across 1,552 square feet. The open-concept design is perfect for gatherings. Ideal for larger households, the Camden offers four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 2,002 square feet of well-designed space. Highlights include an open kitchen with a center island and an upstairs laundry room.

Every LGI home at Robindale comes equipped with the CompleteHome™ package, a suite of modern upgrades designed to enhance comfort, efficiency, and style. The package includes programmable thermostats, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, USB charging outlets, and more, all included at no extra cost.

Robindale residents will enjoy peaceful surroundings while being just a short drive from downtown Winston-Salem’s cultural attractions, historic landmarks, and entertainment venues. With move-in ready homes available and builder-paid closing costs, Robindale presents a rare opportunity to own a high-quality home in a rapidly growing area.

For more information or to schedule a tour, interested buyers are encouraged to call (833) 660-4985 ext. 1025 or visit LGIHomes.com/Robindale. Customers looking to schedule a tour can visit the Petticoat Junction information center, located at 1078 Russel Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127, open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

