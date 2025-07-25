On.bet Launches New Online Gambling Platform Tailored for the Indian Market

New York, NY, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On.bet is a newly launched online gambling platform tailored for the Indian market, offering a seamless and engaging experience for users passionate about sports betting, particularly cricket, as well as a rich variety of casino and live casino games. on.bet is on a mission to build a trustworthy, local-friendly, and entertaining brand designed specifically for the needs of Indian users.



With a user-first approach and 24/7 customer support, On.bet is already attracting attention with its highly competitive sports betting odds, especially for cricket events such as IPL and global tournaments. The platform also features popular games, such as Aviator — one of India’s most-played titles — and offers secure, fast payment solutions tailored to local preferences.



While the company is still in its early stages, On Bet is backed by a dedicated core team with extensive experience in online gaming, design, technology, and customer experience. External partners contribute to areas like digital acquisition, payments, and frontend development to ensure a high-quality, responsive product.



What sets On.bet apart is its bonus system — a strategic advantage designed to attract and retain users through generous and transparent promotional offers. The brand also stands out with its emphasis on trust, fun, and a sense of local identity, with future plans to expand beyond India into other international markets.



With a dynamic communication style, a community-driven vision, and a focus on entertainment, On.bet aims to redefine the online betting experience for young, digitally active Indian users.

About On.bet



