GivBux Urges Shareholders to Submit Statements as Share Reconciliation Continues

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX), a publicly traded Super App and charitable giving platform, announced today that it is actively reconciling shareholder-provided statements with its official share records to determine the number of shares currently in the public domain.

The company has received numerous shareholder statements and is in the process of cross-referencing them with issued shares. Once the reconciliation is complete, GivBux plans to release the results.

“We are committed to full transparency and want to ensure all shareholders are accurately accounted for,” the company said in a statement. “We ask all shareholders who have not yet submitted their brokerage statements to do so as soon as possible.”

Statements should be emailed to warrants@givbux.com

GivBux’s leadership emphasized the importance of shareholder participation in this process as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain integrity and strengthen communication with shareholders.

About GivBux, Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.’s commitment to "give back."

The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now at Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS). The GivBux Super App is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation.

GivBux is forging a new path in ecommerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, first in the United States and eventually worldwide. For more details and regular updates, visit https://givbux.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by GivBux, Inc. in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release. The Company intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

