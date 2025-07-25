Transom Capital and SigmaTron International Announce Expiration of Tender Offer

LOS ANGELES and ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group, LLC (“Transom”) and SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) (“SigmaTron”), today announced that the tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Shares”) of SigmaTron at a purchase price of $3.02 per Share, net to the stockholder in cash without interest and less any required tax withholding (the “Offer”), expired as scheduled at one minute past 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 24, 2025 and was not extended (such date and time, the “Expiration Date”).

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the depositary and paying agent for the Offer, has advised Transom that, as of the Expiration Date, 4,401,189 Shares were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer, representing 71.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of the Expiration Date. Accordingly, all conditions to the Offer have been satisfied. Transom and its affiliate, Transom Axis MergerSub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”), will promptly accept for payment, and will promptly pay for, all Shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer.

The parties expect to consummate the acquisition on July 28, 2025, in accordance with, and subject to the terms of, the definitive agreement for the proposed acquisition.

Advisors

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Transom.

Lincoln International is serving as exclusive financial advisor for SigmaTron; Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC are serving as legal advisors for SigmaTron.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom is a leading operationally-focused private equity firm that thrives in complexity, specializing in identifying and unlocking value in the middle market. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Transom has established a strong track record across various economic cycles by employing a time-tested, operationally intensive strategy to drive transformative outcomes. Transom’s expertise spans corporate carve-outs, lender-owned businesses, undervalued public companies, and other complex situations requiring speed, flexibility, and precision. Supported by a large in-house operations team, Transom delivers tailored solutions backed with functional expertise to help companies unlock their full potential.

Transom’s sector-flexible approach is grounded in pattern recognition, value creation, and disciplined execution. The firm provides not only capital, but also the tools, insights, and operational capabilities necessary to accelerate performance and create long-term value.

For more information, visit www.transomcap.com.

About SigmaTron

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, SigmaTron operates in one reportable segment as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”). The EMS segment includes printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. SigmaTron and its wholly-owned subsidiaries operate manufacturing facilities in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Acuna, Chihuahua, and Tijuana, Mexico; Union City, California; Suzhou, China; and Biên Hòa City, Vietnam. In addition, SigmaTron maintains an International Procurement Office and Compliance and Sustainability Center in Taipei, Taiwan.

