UPCX Wallet Releases New Features and Opens Testnet for Public Testing

Singapore, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCX, a leading open-source payment platform, has released new Web3 wallet features and opened its testnet for public testing. Users can now explore the innovative capabilities of the UPCX wallet through the testnet, experiencing the boundless potential of future digital payments. This milestone drives UPCX’s continuous improvement in building a secure, efficient, and user-friendly cryptocurrency payment ecosystem.







The UPCX wallet testnet introduces the following innovative features:



1. Scheduled Payments: Users can precisely set transactions for specific future dates and times, ideal for scenarios like rent, loan repayments, or supplier payments, ensuring timely and accurate transactions.

2. Recurring Payments: Supports automated weekly or monthly transfers, perfect for subscription services, utility bills, or regular donations, saving time and boosting efficiency.

3. Escrow Transactions: Funds are securely locked in an escrow account via smart contracts, released only when conditions (e.g., delivery confirmation) are met, effectively reducing transaction risks.

4. Threshold Approvals: Enables multi-signature authorization, suitable for high-value corporate expenses or high-trust operations, enhancing fund security and decision transparency.