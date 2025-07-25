MACOM Completes Transfer of RTP Wafer Fab

LOWELL, Mass., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced it has assumed full operational control of the wafer fabrication facility it purchased, located in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

This semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility produces highly specialized GaN-on-SiC process technologies for use in RF power devices and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs). Products manufactured at this site are typically used in telecommunication system infrastructure and defense electronics. The facility is an accredited United States Department of Defense Trusted Foundry.

“This transfer is occurring approximately six months ahead of schedule,” said Stephen G. Daly, MACOM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our leadership and management team are focused on opportunities to improve the fab’s performance and key operational metrics. The best results are yet to come.”

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM’s strategic assets. These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM’s current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, among others, those factors described in “Risk Factors” in MACOM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

