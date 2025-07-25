$LYNO Presale in 3 Days: The Decentralized AI Arbitrage Protocol Changing Cross-Chain Trading Forever

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The presale of LYNO will open within 3 days and 2 hours, which is a milestone event in the crypto ecosystem because it will provide an advantage to those who want to win a cross-chain trading game. In contrast to most protocols which wait until the last minute to open the doors, LYNO is bringing the doors down early by implementing a seven-stage presale which will reward early adopters.

The first stage, which is Community Round Early Bird, will provide tokens at the price of $0.035 with a 40 percent discount, and customers will be able to purchase $LYNO tokens at an outstanding rate. The amount of tokens distributed in this stage is more than 11 million, and the total amount of money to be raised is 400,000 dollars, which proves that there are great expectations that are supported by the early investment process by the community. After the early bird, the price of tokens will increase and it underlines the benefit of making a fast step in this debut window.

Revolutionizing Cross-Chain Arbitrage with AI

The basis of the innovation of LYNO is a decentralized AI-based arbitrage protocol that is cross-EVM-compatible and works across EVM-based blockchains without any issues. The traditional arbitrage has been captured by big institutions that have expensive infrastructures, yet LYNO is changing this narrative by the use of advanced artificial intelligence to track and take advantage of price variations on over fifteen blockchain networks in real-time. It is an AI that simulates the state of the market, such as liquidity, gas fees, and risk levels, and allows autonomous trading without manual intervention. Through its integration with large chains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism, as well as utilization of important cross-chain bridges, LYNO provides access to arbitrage strategies that have long been unattainable to retail investors.

Why LYNO Stands Apart: Token Utility,Massive Burn Mechanism and Ecosystem Strength

The governance and operational model of the protocol are based on the $LYNO token. A user with $ LYNO can vote on crucial matters like upgrades, fee models, and the blockchain to support. The holders of tokens receive staking rewards, a portion of arbitrage fees, and an increased access to AI agent services that customize arbitrage strategies according to the token tier. The tokenomics of LYNO focus on sustainability and community development with a maximum supply of 500 million, with 28 percent dedicated to community presale, team members, advisors, and ecosystem projects. In addition, the protocol will use strong buyback and burn systems to increase scarcity and the possible value growth in the future.

Don’t Miss the LYNO Presale – The Future of DeFi Arbitrage Starts NOW!

With the presale about to happen at LYNO, interested investors should be ready to invest early to take maximum benefits of the heavily discounted initial phases. The access needs only a compatible Web3 wallet on Ethereum network and ETH or USDT to buy, which is facilitated by the official LYNO platform to guarantee security. Using innovative AI technology, bridging the gap between chains, and community-based, LYNO is a leading platform in decentralized finance. This is not an ordinary presale opportunity to purchase tokens, but to become a part of a protocol that is going to change how arbitrage is functioning, decentralized, efficient, and accessible. Do not fail to join this revolutionizing process at its inception.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the "LYNO AI". The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher.



Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.



Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

