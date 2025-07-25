Quantum Solutions aims for top 5 BTC treasury backed by Forbes owner





TOKYO, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly traded Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 2338) today announced the launch of its Bitcoin Treasury initiative, a strategic shift for the debt-free Japanese firm that aims to become one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. The initiative was kickstarted by a landmark investment from Integrated Asset Management (Asia) Limited, best known for its acquisition of Forbes Media in 2014.

Global strategy for BTC acquisition





Quantum will fund its treasury strategy through a multi-pronged global capital markets effort. The company will raise additional capital through equity offerings, strategic joint ventures, and partnerships with world-class institutional asset managers and crypto-native infrastructure firms. These partners will help design and execute a robust BTC acquisition and custody framework that prioritizes security, transparency, and regulatory alignment.

“As a debt-free company, we are uniquely positioned to build a Bitcoin-first capital structure. Our goal is not only to accumulate Bitcoin, but to do so with institutional-grade discipline,” said Francis Zhou, CEO of Quantum Solutions. “We are in advanced discussions with top-tier asset managers, sovereign wealth allocators, and early adopters to scale our treasury roadmap responsibly and rapidly.”

Backed by giants

Integrated Asset Management (Asia) (IAM) is a Hong Kong-based investment company specializing in public and private equity investments. The firm, founded by Tak Cheung Yam, led the acquisition of Forbes Media in 2014, and maintains a majority stake with the Forbes family retaining a minority stake. Mr Yam is regarded as one of Hong Kong’s savviest investors and his firm’s investment is seen as a signal of growing global institutional support for the role of Bitcoin in corporate treasury strategies.





Tak Cheung Yam, founder of Integrated Asset Management Limited, shared "Quantum Solutions demonstrates a clear strategic vision and determination. I see compelling potential in their approach to building a significant Bitcoin treasury, and I look forward to supporting their efforts in unlocking institutional pathways and capital alignment. It's a timely opportunity for firms with global ambition and focused execution."

Targeting the top 5

With an initial target of 3,000 BTC, Quantum is positioned to become the second-largest Bitcoin-holding public company in Japan within months. The company aims to rank among the top five corporate Bitcoin treasuries globally by 2026.

The announcement comes amid a growing wave of institutional interest in Bitcoin as both an inflation hedge and a long-term reserve asset. As of July 2025, public companies collectively hold over 862,000 BTC, accounting for roughly 4% of total circulating supply.

About Quantum Solutions

Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd. is a Tokyo-based technology firm listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (2338), specializing in AI development and next-generation gaming. The company is transitioning into a Bitcoin-forward business model, combining high-growth technology assets with the world’s hardest monetary asset.



Contact:

Donny Chi

donny.chi@quantum-s.co.jp

