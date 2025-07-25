NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Mining Junior Becoming New Quebec Gold Producer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “Gold Rally Intensifies as Juniors Race Toward Production,” featuring LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit https://nnw.fm/imSOj

To read the original editorial, visit https://nnw.fm/FX1QV

With both a permitted mill and an advanced-stage exploration project, LaFleur Minerals Inc. is on track to become one of Quebec's newest gold producers. That transition positions LaFleur as an ideal candidate to capitalize on both market dynamics and regional policy tailwinds.

LaFleur’s Swanson Gold Project lies at the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, a prolific gold region responsible for more than 200 million ounces of historical gold production. According to LaFleur, the consolidated Swanson Gold Project spans approximately 15,290 hectares, three times the size of the original property acquired from Monarch Mining, and benefits from more than $5 million invested in exploration by the previous owner. This expansion and investment have not only significantly increased the project’s footprint but also positioned it as a key player in the region’s gold exploration efforts, opening new opportunities for development.

Historical drilling in the project area includes more than 950 drill holes, with 447 located on the Swanson Property alone. Previous drilling has revealed broad zones of gold mineralization, with widths locally reaching up to 40 meters. The area also benefits from previous underground development, including a ramp to a vertical depth of 80 meters for bulk sampling. Notably, Monarch conducted limited exploration drilling outside the main deposit, indicating significant potential for further discoveries.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d’Or, Québec. The company’s mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on its resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings that make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals’ fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing more than 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

For more information about the company, please visit LaFleur Minerals.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: https://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com