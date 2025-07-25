Apple iSports Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire LBC Enterprises Pty Ltd

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple iSports (OTC-QB: AAPI) (“Company” or “Apple iSports” or “AiS”), a gaming, entertainment, and technology services company, is pleased to announce it has signed a Definitive Agreement with LBC Enterprises Pty Ltd (“LBC” or “Lucky Bet”), an online gaming, wagering, and payment systems company.

Key Highlights

LBC Enterprises Pty Ltd, a Queensland, Australia corporation, will sell all its shares to Apple iSports.

The Board of Directors of both LBC and Apple iSports have unanimously approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to any regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of closing conditions in the Definitive Agreement.

LBC will continue to operate under its brand and will be led by Mr. Ian Parke, the CEO of LBC.

Messrs. Ian Parke and James Tennant will join as Directors of the AiS Board, adding to the strength and experience of the Company. The Board of Directors of Apple iSports will apply its significant management skills and industry relationships to assist LBC in achieving its business strategies and expansion efforts.

Strategic and Financial Rationale Key

The proposed acquisition underscores Apple iSports’ ability to execute strategic transactions pursuant to its stated business strategy. This transaction will underpin the Company’s ambitions and excellent relationships in the gaming and entertainment communities by securing highly accretive gaming and wagering revenue streams from business-to-business (B2B) and consumers (B2C). In doing so, this will position the Company to become a highly competitive player in the U.S. online gambling services ecosystem.

Ian Parke, CEO of LBC, stated, “The proposed acquisition of our company by Apple iSports validates the global opportunity we see in regulated, tech-driven gaming. By combining LBC’s platform and operational expertise with AiS’s capital markets presence and distribution network, we are primed to accelerate our expansion into new markets and scale our white label program. This partnership represents a major step forward for Lucky Bet and the broader LBC ecosystem.”

Joe Martinez, CEO and Chairman of Apple iSports, commented, “The Board of Directors is excited to continue rolling out our stated objectives with our proposed acquisition of LBC. Our service offerings to B2B and B2C will now be significantly enhanced in a rapidly growing sector. Combined with our exceptional team, this transaction catapults us into the US and international gaming markets. Board member and director Lyndon Hsu, who is based in Singapore, commented, “This defining transaction will expand our reach into gaming, wagering, and payment services markets via B2B and B2C opportunities. AiS will also be able to accelerate its stated capital raising objectives and further anticipated business acquisitions. Apple iSports remains on track to become a NASDAQ mainboard-listed company.”

About LBC Enterprises Pty Ltd

Established in 2022, LBC Enterprises Pty Ltd is a global gaming and fintech platform provider based in Queensland, Australia. Its flagship brand, Lucky Bet, is a digital-first casino and sportsbook operation currently expanding across South and Southeast Asia, the South Pacific, and other high-growth international markets, including the USA.

LBC offers a comprehensive platform and managed services solution that powers both its own brands and a growing portfolio of white label partners. The platform supports real-money wagering across multiple verticals—including casino, sportsbook, esports, and fantasy—and is fully integrated with industry-leading payment gateways, fraud and risk tools, affiliate management systems, and compliance frameworks.

Through its white label and turnkey managed services model, LBC enables media groups, influencers, and regional operators to enter new markets quickly and cost-effectively. Partners benefit from a fully outsourced operation—including technology, compliance, payments, customer support, and marketing automation—freeing them to focus on user acquisition and local market growth. Most brands go live within four weeks.

Lucky Bet’s innovative features include multimodal-based user onboarding, crypto and fiat deposit capabilities, and a Visa-issued crypto debit card program for VIP players. This forward-looking approach positions LBC as a differentiated provider in the global gaming ecosystem, uniquely equipped to serve mobile-native and digitally savvy audiences.

LBC’s platform is built to scale, with enterprise-level uptime, modular feature deployment, and real-time reporting capabilities, positioning the company as a preferred B2B partner in emerging and regulated markets alike.

About Apple iSports Group

Apple iSports is a rapidly emerging gaming, entertainment, and technology services provider to B2B and B2C. The Company’s core businesses include gaming, wagering, and ecosystem solutions.

The core team behind Apple iSports has over four decades of gaming and wagering experience in regulated markets such as Australia, the U.K., and Europe. The Company now brings that experience to the U.S., complemented by powerful corporate and finance capabilities.

For additional information about the Apple iSports platform, please visit.

https://appleisports.com.

Corporate and investor information at https://corporate.appleisports.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This release contains forward-looking financial information related to the Company’s strategic growth initiatives. Actual results may differ due to market conditions and other factors. Apple iSports Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

