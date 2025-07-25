Humanoid Robot Market Set for $15.26 Billion Growth by 2030 - Discover Future of Advanced Robotics

Delray Beach, FL, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Humanoid Robot Market by Biped Robots, Wheel Drive Robots, Sensors (Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Tilt Sensors, Position Sensors, Vision Sensors, Torque Sensors), Actuators (Electrical, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Piezoelectric) - Global Forecast to 2030" The global humanoid robot market is expected to grow from USD 2.92 billion in 2025 to USD 15.26 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 39.2%. The global humanoid robot market is poised for major growth due to modern research that has evolved humanoid robot technology to the point where these robots can determine actions through sensor-based data processing.

The advancement of AI and ML technologies enabled new possibilities for robot use in human life. For instance, Engineered Arts Limited in the UK created Ameca as a humanoid robot combining ML and AI systems to perform human-like expressions and movements. Ameca serves researchers and testers so they can build AI and ML systems through its tritium robot operating system, which includes advanced facial expressions, arm movements, finger/hand gestures, and faciaI expressions.

Major Key Players in the Humanoid Robot Industry:

SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan),

ROBOTIS (South Korea),

Agility Robotics (US),

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD. (China), and

PAI Robotics (Spain).

Humanoid Robot Market Segmentation:

Public relations application expected to secure the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

In the last few years, humanoid robots have been designed for use in homes, hospitals, offices, airports, and schools. Humanoid robots are being deployed at collaborative workspaces or public spaces, such as retail stores, shopping centers, office receptions, restaurants, recreational and amusement parks, museums, and airports, to assist people in the domestic environment. The unique nature of humanoid robots makes them valuable for delivering exceptional public relations, which allows better customer interaction and branded exposure.

Wheel drive segment expected to record second-highest CAGR during forecast period.

The wheel-drive robotics system in robotics offers effective movement possibilities, together with versatile control operations. SoftBank Robotics Group in Japan developed the Pepper robot, which contains wheels to provide both mobility and advanced AI features for social interaction. The China-based product division of UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP. LTD. introduced Alpha Mini to the market with this miniature humanoid robot that depends on wheels for propulsion as well as interactive capabilities. The compact wheel drive system MIP by WowWee (US) is an entertainment and educational robot. Current wheel-based robot technologies open various robotics applications that serve service functions, education, AI demands, and recreational purposes.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR in humanoid robot market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific humanoid robot market is divided into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. This region has become a global focal point for investments and business expansion opportunities. As of 2024, countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea were the top humanoid manufacturers globally. Moreover, Asia Pacific has the presence of the world's largest electronics companies, such as Samsung (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), and LG Electronics (South Korea), which are indirectly contributing to the growth of the humanoid robot market.

Humanoid Robot Market Key Takeaways

By focusing on Asia-Pacific as a major growth engine, countries like Japan and China are deploying humanoid robots in response to rising elderly populations and increasing demand for personal care, education assistance, and home support pushing human-centric design innovation forward.

countries like Japan and China are deploying humanoid robots in response to rising elderly populations and increasing demand for personal care, education assistance, and home support pushing human-centric design innovation forward. By becoming key players in education , humanoid robots are transforming classrooms and research programs worldwide. Their presence in schools, universities, and robotic competitions enhances student engagement and promotes tech-based learning from early childhood to advanced research.

, humanoid robots are transforming classrooms and research programs worldwide. Their presence in schools, universities, and robotic competitions enhances student engagement and promotes tech-based learning from early childhood to advanced research. By entering the logistics space , humanoid robots are now being tested in real warehouse environments to handle picking, sorting, and packing tasks. Partnerships like that of GXO Logistics and Apptronik signal a shift toward robots supporting flexible, efficient, and automated supply chains.

, humanoid robots are now being tested in real warehouse environments to handle picking, sorting, and packing tasks. Partnerships like that of GXO Logistics and Apptronik signal a shift toward robots supporting flexible, efficient, and automated supply chains. By becoming indispensable in personal assistance and caregiving , humanoid robots are supporting aging populations in homes and hospitals. With the ability to deliver medication, monitor vitals, and provide companionship, robots like NAO are proving vital in daily support tasks.

, humanoid robots are supporting aging populations in homes and hospitals. With the ability to deliver medication, monitor vitals, and provide companionship, robots like NAO are proving vital in daily support tasks. By capturing the largest market share in North America, the region benefits from tech giants, space agencies, and healthcare innovation. The US, Canada, and Mexico are deploying humanoid robots in education, caregiving, research, and even dangerous tasks, supported by strong infrastructure and local manufacturers.

Humanoid Robot Market Dynamics

Increasing use of humanoids in education sector

The use of educational humanoid robots is a novel approach to learning that has proven to be effective in keeping students engaged and motivated. Humanoid robots influence learning environments, including formal classroom settings, out-of-school programs, and robot competitions. They are transforming attitudes toward learning and workforce development in the educational field. Humanoid robots are used for educational purposes and research in universities. Several educational robotics programs are funded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the National Science Foundation (NSF), and other public and private entities worldwide.

Rising demand for humanoid robots from logistics sector

The upcoming use of humanoid robots in logistics operations will transform operational efficiency and flexibility in the sector. GXO Logistics, the world's biggest contract logistics provider, joined forces with robot maker Apptronik in June 2024 for a research and development initiative that centers on improving humanoid robot technology across multiple project phases. Through its initiative, the program focuses on establishing useful implementations of the Apollo humanoid robot within warehouses. Logistics provider cooperation with robotics developers creates new prospects to transform humanoid robotics approaches that allow better attendance to specific industrial requirements, including logistics.