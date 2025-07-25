Pixalate’s Q2 2025 Report Finds 38% of CTV Bundle IDs Were Malformed, Unidentified, &/or Fraudulent Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, & Samsung Smart TV

London, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2025 Connected TV (CTV) Malformed and Fraudulent Bundle IDs Risk Reports for the Amazon Fire TV , Roku , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV CTV apps.

The series of reports provides a detailed analysis of the global status of non-standard and malformed CTV Bundle IDs in the open programmatic advertising supply chain as of Q2 2025. A "malformed" Bundle ID refers to an app identifier used in the ad bid that is either uncorrelated or unmapped to any known app, according to Pixalate’s Bundle ID mapping technology. These "malformed" Bundle IDs disrupt ad targeting and campaign measurement while paving the way for ad fraud.

Key Findings:

Roku: 12% of measured Bundle IDs were malformed, unidentified, and/or fraudulent (~450 out of 3.8K)

68% of Bundle IDs across Roku traffic used actual App Store IDs, which is the recommended method for app identification according to the IAB Tech Lab





Amazon Fire TV: 48% of measured Bundle IDs were malformed, unidentified, and/or fraudulent (~2.2K out of 4.5K)

38% of Bundle IDs across Amazon Fire TV traffic used actual App Store IDs, which is the recommended method for app identification according to the IAB Tech Lab





Apple TV: 53% of measured Bundle IDs were malformed, unidentified, and/or fraudulent (~860 out of 1.6K)

36% of Bundle IDs across Apple TV traffic used actual App Store IDs, which is the recommended method for app identification according to the IAB Tech Lab





Samsung Smart TV: 56% of measured Bundle IDs were malformed, unidentified, and/or fraudulent (~1K out of 1.8K)

24% of Bundle IDs across Samsung Smart TV traffic used actual App Store IDs, which is the recommended method for app identification according to the IAB Tech Lab





Top Malformed, Unidentified &/or Fraudulent Bundle IDs (Q2 2025)

(by impression volume), as determined by Pixalate

Rank

(by Impression SOV) Roku Amazon Fire TV Samsung Smart TV Apple TV 1 eyeq eyeq eyeq eyeq 2 app.ott.ctv onefox scripps app.ott.ctv 3 onefox com.twcabletv vizio.watchfree 711074 4 scripps scripps onefox scripps 5 cable.tvchannels nbcu_odv g3202205027555 onefox





For this report, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 1.8+ billion open programmatic CTV impressions in June 2025.

Download the complete reports:

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q2 2025 Malformed Bundle IDs Reports (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV in the time period studied. Per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Courts or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC, “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”.