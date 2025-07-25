Robert J. Smith, MFA Brings the Proven Strategies that He Led Fortune 500 Companies in Worldwide Production With to Companies Across America

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Profits, a Winter Garden, Florida-based business consulting, public relations, and publishing company, announces that he is bringing the very same methodologies that brought him #1 production rankings with corporate giants to large, medium and small businesses across Florida, and the USA.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The very same strategies that Smith developed to lead production and set records at corporate giants including; Mobil Oil, Coca-Cola, BankAtlantic/BB&T/Truist, John Hancock, Mutual of New York (MONY), The Equitable, AXA Financial, and New York Life, are now available to Smith Profits local clients in Florida, as well as clients all across the United States.

These proven methods and brought Smith to #1 rankings with several Fortune 500 Companies:

1. Leveraging media coverage:

Securing guaranteed television and media coverage: Smith Profits offers services specializing in obtaining guaranteed television coverage for clients, magnifying their authority and giving them a significant competitive advantage. He has been featured on major networks like ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC, and WGN .

offers services specializing in obtaining guaranteed television coverage for clients, magnifying their authority and giving them a significant competitive advantage. He has been featured on major networks like and . Utilizing media appearances and content across various platforms: When clients appear on television or in print media, Smith Profits ensures this content is leveraged and added to the client's website.

2. Authority building through authorship:

Transforming clients into #1 Best Selling Authors: Smith's methodology includes a program that turns individuals into #1 Best Selling Authors that provides them with a powerful tool for brand building and visibility. This approach is highlighted in his own "INFLUENCE IN ACTION" book series, which itself has achieved multiple #1 Best Seller rankings.



3. Innovative marketing and content creation:

Pioneering comic book sales pieces: Smith has developed unique marketing tools like " THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN ," " REAL ESTATE WOMAN," and " THE LOAN ARRANGER ," which use comic book formats to effectively promote financial products and services. Smith writes all of the content, creates the characters and has DC Comics and MARVEL artists illustrate his works.

," " and " ," which use comic book formats to effectively promote financial products and services. Smith writes all of the content, creates the characters and has and artists illustrate his works. Utilizing educational programs and outreach: Through his Junior Patriots nonprofit and Smith Profits, he and his team deliver educational speaking programs, teaching students his trademarked "WRITING WITH EASE" and "PUBLIC SPEAKING WITH EASE" methodologies. This, while not directly aimed at businesses, demonstrates a strategy of building relationships with future business owners, employees, and consumers, potentially increasing long-term brand visibility and engagement, as sponsorships are available.

4. Strategic consulting and networking:

Leveraging memberships and networks: As a member of the Forbes Business Council, Smith published a dozen articles, providing businesses with insights into influence and persuasion strategies. These articles can increase brand visibility by showcasing expertise and thought leadership.



https://www.forbes.com/councils/forbesbusinesscouncil/people/smittyrobertjsmith/

Offering comprehensive services: Smith Profits provides a range of services encompassing advertising, branding, public relations, publishing, and media production to strategically enhance brand visibility.

provides a range of services encompassing advertising, branding, public relations, publishing, and media production to strategically enhance brand visibility. Sharing a proven track record: Smith's history of achieving #1 rankings and setting production records with major brands like Coca-Cola, New York Life, and AXA Financial demonstrates his ability to deliver results and provides a compelling case for businesses to work with him and his team to achieve similar levels of success and visibility.

Robert J. Smith, MFA, brings to clients, his experience as:

An award-winning writer and #1 International Best Selling Author : His books, " INFLUENCE IN ACTION GAINS PROVEN RESULTS AND DRIVES SALES " and " INFLUENCE IN ACTION BRINGS MORE BUSINESS TO ENTREPRENEURS ," achieved #1 rankings .

: His books, " " and " ," achieved . A business consultant and founder of Smith Profits : He specializes in influence and persuasion and assists individuals and businesses in increasing their authority and brand visibility to boost sales, revenues, and profits. He achieved top 1% rankings worldwide in financial services production as well as top 1% rankings in the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) as an actor, director, writer and producer.

: He specializes in influence and persuasion and assists individuals and businesses in increasing their authority and brand visibility to boost sales, revenues, and profits. He achieved worldwide in financial services production as well as in the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) as an actor, director, writer and producer. Smith brings a very rare combination of business acumen and creativity to his clients. From being the most credentialed financial advisor in the United States, he sustained severe spinal cord injuries, ending his previous career in financial services. In just another 13-months, he earned a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree in Creative Writing at Full Sail University, graduating as valedictorian, while he concurrently completed a Feature Film Writing degree at UCLA, graduating “With Distinction.”

An educator and mentor: He helps others overcome adversity and succeed in their chosen professions. Smith created the Junior Patriots™ nonprofit organization to reward children and young adults who write essays in his " WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! " series, promoting patriotism and confidence. He also mentors students in business, helping them win championships and paid sponsorships from companies like Blue Cross and Blue Shield .

" series, promoting patriotism and confidence. He also mentors students in business, helping them win championships and paid sponsorships from companies like . A creative professional: He writes, acts, directs, and produces stories in various mediums. Smith also creates corporate documentaries and training films and acts in television commercials, as well. He has received Director's Awards for The Art of Visual Storytelling and for Editing for Film, Games and Animation.



These multimedia skills have proven to be a boon to clients of Smith Profits, helping them; add patients to medical and dental practices, add clients to; real estate agencies, life insurance agencies, investment firms, mortgage companies, law firms, and others.

Smith starts every client with a small marketing and consulting commitment and brings them immediate wins and return on investment. From there, he has clients do what he did with his own financial advisory firm, take the earnings from those wins and reinvest them for even more wins and greater production.

Smith wants everyone to grow through modest investments of time and money to take over their markets and their industries. “Everyone should know what it feels like to rank #1!” says Smith.

Smith began by breaking daily, weekly, and monthly records with Mobil Oil at the age of 17. At the age of 20, he set sales and delivery records with Coca-Cola. When Hurricane Elena hit in 1987, he and another merchandiser were the only two to complete their home market routes. It took having store managers come in and open closed stores on Anna Maria Island and Holmes Beach.

Smith shifted gears after an on-the-job injury ended his blue collar career. He then started his financial services career. In 1992, Smith became the fastest agent in the history of the John Hancock Companies to earn his Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) professional designations at The American College, and was formally recognized by then CEO, David D’Allesandro. To date, no other agent has come close to completing that 48-month program in 13-months, as Smith did. That record may never be broken.

After moving from Michigan to Florida, Smith led a team of novice bankers to set daily, weekly, and monthly records with BankAtlantic, which was later bought out by BB&T and subsequently merged with Truist. Soon after, he took a team of mortgage originators, none of which, who had never once earned six-figures in a year and led each of them to earn more than $100,000.00 inside of six months.

Smith went on to lead Mutual of New York (MONY), The Equitable, and AXA Financial in worldwide production.

The proprietary and unconventional methods that he used to bring his financial advisory offices to #1 worldwide rankings are now available to business owners and professionals who work with Smith Profits.

Smith helps businesses increase brand visibility, ultimately leading to increased sales, revenue, and profits.

About Smith Profits

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits specializes in business consulting, publishing, and public relations services for CEOs and business owners. The company's mission focuses on helping clients increase authority and brand visibility to drive sales, revenues, and profits. Smith Profits has earned #1 worldwide production rankings and set records with major brands including; Coca-Cola, Mobil Oil, BankAtlantic, New York Life, Mutual of New York (MONY), John Hancock, The Equitable, and AXA Financial.

For more information about "INFLUENCE IN ACTION BRINGS MORE BUSINESS TO ENTREPRENEURS" or to inquire about co-authorship opportunities in future publications, contact Robert J. Smith, MFA, directly through Smith Profits.

https://SmithProfits.com

https://JuniorPatriots.us

https://IMDb.Me/RobertJSmith

Media Contact: Britt Reid at Smith Profits

(407) 508-0200 Press@RobertJSmith.com