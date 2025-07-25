VERSES® Featured in IEEE Spectrum

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, has been featured in IEEE Spectrum, the flagship publication of the IEEE, the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and the applied sciences.

The article, co-authored by VERSES CEO Gabriel René, addresses questions such as:

Why does the Spatial Web matter? How, exactly, can it make the world better? These are answered with five example use cases for the Spatial Web:

Energy saving agents at home;

Coordinated mobility standards for autonomous vehicles;

Drones using HSML to read a dynamic map;

Digital orchards using the Spatial Web for zero-waste supply chains;

NASA using the standards to better simulate lunar rover missions.





VERSES CEO Gabriel René said “I am delighted to see our vision of the Spatial Web in IEEE Spectrum. These standards will make it easier for our product, Genius™, to interconnect a physical world-full of devices, phones, wearables, robots, drones, and even AI agents. For Genius customers, this can mean quicker development and deployment and lower integration costs.”

The article can be found at: https://spectrum.ieee.org/spatial-web-standard

About VERSES

VERSES® is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius,™ is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .