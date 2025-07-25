Power Transistor Market Size to Hit USD 31.51 Billion by 2032, at 9.96% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Transistor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Power Transistor Market S ize was valued at USD 14.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 31.51 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.96% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Power Transistors Driven by EVs and Sustainability Goals

Strong growth continues for the Power Transistor Market, driven by the global move towards electrification carbon neutrality. High performance of energy efficient transistor to gain traction driven by electric vehicles, renewable energy and industrial automation. The use of energy-efficient transistors such as IGBT, SiC, and GaN is gaining traction in key application sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy and industrial automation to achieve better power management, lower losses and compliance with regulatory standard. The need for high-performance transistors is essential for fast-charging, onboard systems, and battery efficiency for the EVs.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Power Transistor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 14.79 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 31.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.96% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Bipolar Junction Transistor, Field Effect Transistor, Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor, and Others)

• By Technology (Low-voltage FETs, RF and Microwave Power, High-Voltage FETs, and IGBT Transistor)

• By End Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, IT & Telecommunications, and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Bipolar junction transistors (BJTs) accounted for the leading market share of over 41.4% in 2024 and are expected to continue dominating the market as they combine the high current-carrying capabilities of BJTs with the easy-to-handle gate voltage characteristics of FETs (Field-Effect Transistors), imparting robustness, simplicity, and low cost, thus making BJTs ideal for industrial controls, amplifiers, and power regulation systems.

From 2025 to 2032, Field Effect Transistors (FETs) are predicted to experience the highest growth with increased demand for miniature, energy-efficient, and high-speed components in EVs (electric vehicles), IoT devices, and advanced consumer electronics, with anticipated strong growth primarily in MOSFET and GaN-based devices.

By Technology

Low-voltage FETs are used in many of the portable electronics that need fast switching and low power, so they retained their lead in the transistor market for power, with 35.5% of the share in 2024. Because of their small form-volume, low gate drive and high efficiency, they are ideal for smartphones and tablets.

IGBTs will grow fastest from 2025-2032, driven by high-power demand (i.e., from EVs, rail traction, and renewable energy) that requires a combination of MOSFET-efficiency and BJT-voltage capacity.

By End-Use

The global power transistors market was led by its consumer electronics segment in 2024, accounting for a share of 35.2% in value, owing to surge in the demand for smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables and smart home devices. Power transistors, and especially the low-voltage FETs, are essential for voltage regulation, fast switching, and long life battery operation in small devices.

From 2025 to 2032, automotive will be the fastest-growing segment driven by an increase in EV demand along with hybrid systems and ADAS, where IGBTs and SiC MOSFETs contribute to higher powertrain efficiency and thermal stability.

Regional Trends in the Power Transistor Market Highlight Asia Pacific Leadership and Global Growth Potential

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for power transistors with 39.4% share in 2024 while also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period between 2024 and 2032. Fast industrialization, broad penetration of EV and electronics, vigorous semiconductor production base (most notably with state-led innovation initiatives in China) are the drivers of such growth.

Supportive clean energy programs, strong R&D capabilities and household EV sales led by the U.S. further expand an already large market reaping benefits from advances in electrification, industrial automation and sustainability goals; Europe, meanwhile, continues a slow but upward growth trajectory. On the other hand, as these regions upgrade their infrastructure, invest in renewable energy and deploy smart grids, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa continue to shape themselves as emerging opportunities and long-term market potential.

Recent Developments:

In Feb 2025, Infineon’s CoolGaN transistors enabled SounDigital’s 1500 W Class D amplifier to achieve 5% higher energy efficiency and 60% lower energy loss, delivering superior fidelity and a 50% smaller heat sink. This showcases how GaN technology enhances audio system performance, power density, and compactness in modern amplifier design.

