The ADVERTISING Club of New York Names Five New Board Members and Appoints New Chair

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADVERTISING Club of New York, the industry's leading professional organization representing the advertising, media, marketing, and ad-tech industries is pleased to announce the appointment of five individuals to its Board of Directors. These appointments bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization as they rally around the mission to continue to educate, celebrate, and empower the industry.
"We are pleased to welcome these outstanding leaders to our Board. Their diverse perspectives will support the continued advancement of our mission," said Gina Grillo, President & CEO of The Advertising Club of New York. "We are also delighted to welcome Sophie Kelly as the new Board Chair, poised to lead with vision and drive impactful initiatives for the organization’s future."
Board Officers and Directors for the 2025-2026 term include:
OFFICERS:
- Sophie Kelly, SVP Global Tequila & Mezcal Categories, Diageo
- Cheryl Guerin, EVP Global Brand Strategy & Innovation, Mastercard
- For Chaucer Barnes, Chief Marketing Officer, Translation + UnitedMasters
- Scott Falzone, Managing Director, Telecom, Google
- Marie Devlin, Partner, Brand Team Partners
- Lisa Valentino, President, Best Buy Ads
DIRECTORS:
- Ricardo Xavier Aspiazu, VP, Creative & Brand, Verizon
- Jason Dailey, Director, Head of Agency, Meta
- Ron Fierman, CFO & Owner, Digital Pulp
- Carl Fremont, CEO, Quigley Simpson
- Melissa Grady-Dias, Former CMO, Cadillac
- Jill Hamilton, VP Global Media, American Express
- Lisa Howard, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Magazines
- Marinn Jackson, Director, Head of Account Management, Amazon Ads
- Soyoung Kang, CMO, eos
- Terryn Lance, Senior Director Media Strategy & Planning, Walmart
- Ryan Laul, CEO, Talon
- Lee Nadler, Founder & President, Sherpa Marketing
- Monique Nelson, Executive Chair, UWG
- Marla Newman, EVP/Sales, Raptive
- Mari Kim Novak, Founder and CEO, MKnCo
- Cheryl Overton, CXO, Cheryl Overton Communications
- Rachel Pool, Head of Strategy, Ogilvy NY
- Paolo Provinciali, VP Marketing Growth, Performance & Operations, LinkedIn
- Anselmo Ramos, Founder, GUT
- Damien Reid, Brand Consultant
- Vinny Rinaldi, VP, Media & Marketing Technology, Hershey’s
- Seth Rogin, Chief Commercial Officer, The Real Deal
- Laurel Rossi, Chief Growth Officer, Infillion & Co-Founder & President, Creative Spirit
- Jeannine Shao Collins, Chief Client Officer, Kargo
- Sandra Sims-Williams, Chief Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Officer, Nielsen
- Rick Song, President, Brand Innovators Strategy Group
- Young Pro President: Khari Motayne, VP, CMI Media Group
“I’m honored to step into the role of Board Chair at The AD Club, a historic cornerstone of creativity and leadership in our industry. As we look ahead, I’m excited to work alongside the Board of Directors to champion bold ideas, harness emerging technology for our members, and foster meaningful partnerships that drive lasting impact in our community,” said Sophie Kelly, SVP Global Tequila & Mezcal Categories, Diageo.
The Board Members retiring this year include Greta Lawn, Head of Agencies & Acquisition, Microsoft, Rafael Rivero, SVP Strategic Capabilities & Operations, PayPal, Michael Sallette, VP Media, Sponsorships & Licensing, Danone and Lauren Wiener, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
About The ADVERTISING Club
The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a leading trade organization serving the advertising, media, and marketing industries in the media capital of the world. We offer access, thought leadership and programming that intends to educate, empower, and celebrate our constituencies. The Club produces the International ANDY Awards to raise the bar on creativity and elevate the craft. The ADVERTISING Club’s Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger talent pipeline representative of our diverse community. The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a Founding Member of Creative Spirit US.