Princeton Satellite Systems, Inc. Assessed “Awardable” for DARPA ERIS Marketplace

PLAINSBORO, N.J., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Princeton Satellite Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in advanced aerospace and energy technology today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through DARPA Expedited Research Implementation Series (ERIS) Marketplace. The ERIS Marketplace is a transformative digital platform designed to accelerate acquisition velocity and advance national security innovation. This repository houses 7-minute pitch videos of awardable solutions that have undergone rigorous assessment through competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with an ERIS Marketplace account.





Princeton Satellite Systems’ fusion microreactor solution Starfire is unique among fusion reactor concepts, using a patented radiofrequency technology and a linear array of magnets like those of an MRI machine to enable a smaller and simpler-to-build fusion system. Starfire’s magnetic fields form a field-reversed configuration (FRC), which removes the center hole present in other magnetic fusion concepts such as tokamaks and stellarators, decreasing size significantly. Starfire runs on deuterium-helium-3 fuel to nearly eliminate damaging neutrons, increasing operational lifetime and decreasing shielding mass and radioactivity. Starfire development is projected to be lower cost, requiring 1/10th to 1/100th of the R&D costs of small modular fission reactors and other larger fusion reactor concepts.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the DARPA ERIS Marketplace for our nuclear fusion microreactor concept, Starfire,” said Michael Paluszek, President of Princeton Satellite Systems. “Starfire would revolutionize off-grid power, military forward power, disaster relief, and space propulsion and power - all critical for advancing DoD missions.”

Princeton Satellite Systems' video, “Starfire: Nuclear Fusion Microreactor for Power and Propulsion”, accessible only by government customers on the DARPA ERIS Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company uses a novel radiofrequency heating method to enable a portable fusion reactor concept with minimal damaging neutrons and long operational durations due to its very low frequency refueling needs. Princeton Satellite Systems was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the ERIS Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create an ERIS Marketplace account at www.darpaconnect.us/eris .

About Princeton Satellite Systems, Inc.: Princeton Satellite Systems (PSS), founded in 1992, is a small business specializing in advanced aerospace and energy technology. PSS developed the Spacecraft Design Toolbox for MATLAB (used worldwide), worked on spacecraft including GPS IIR and TDRS, and later expanded its domain into the fields of nuclear fusion (via collaboration with the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory), plasma power electronics, and medical device R&D. PSS has led research efforts funded by DoD, NASA, DOE, and ARPA-E, and has a variety of products including aerospace software, power electronics, Sun Station solar/battery systems, and iOS Apps.

About the ERIS Marketplace: The DARPA Expedited Research Implementation Series (ERIS) Marketplace is a transformative digital platform designed to accelerate acquisition velocity and advance national security innovation. All 7-minute awardable solutions housed in the repository have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are readily available for selection, negotiation, and award by Government customers with a Marketplace account. By streamlining the procurement process, the ERIS Marketplace empowers DoD organizations to rapidly acquire disruptive technologies that address the evolving challenges of defense and security. Industry and academia are encouraged to showcase their innovative solutions, connecting directly with DARPA and other government customers seeking revolutionary research and technology. Learn more at: www.darpaconnect.us/eris.

