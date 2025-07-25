Managed Digital Workplace Services Market Size to Hit USD 112.49 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.5% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Digital Workplace Services Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Managed Digital Workplace Services Market was USD 54.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 112.49 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.”

Hybrid Work and Digital Transformation Propel Rapid Growth in Managed Digital Workplace Services Market.

Driven by the increasing adoption of hybrid work models and the need for digital transformation initiatives across enterprises of varying scale, the managed digital workplace services market segment is rapidly evolving. Managed workplace solutions are being leveraged by organizations across the spectrum of business, including enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) alike, to increase operational efficiencies, employee satisfaction, as well as a scalable, secure IT infrastructure.

The U.S. leads the global facility condition assessment market, which reached USD 13.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit USD 25.40 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.44%. The reason is rich IT resources, vast cloud adoption, and wide hybrid work models. However, industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and technology verticals are making digital workplace transformation a top priority to improve productivity. The U.S. market is characterized by early adoption of AI, effective remote collaboration, and solid managed services offerings, reinforcing its leading position.

Get a Sample Report of Managed Digital Workplace Services Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7200

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Accenture

IBM

HCL Technologies

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

DXC Technology

NTT Data

Infosys

Fujitsu

Atos

Dell Technologies

Managed Digital Workplace Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 54.29 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 112.49 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.5% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Services (Service Desk, End-user Device Support, Digital Workplace)



•By End-user Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility, Government and Public Sector, Other End-user Verticals)



•By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)

Purchase Single User PDF of Managed Digital Workplace Services Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7200

Key Segment Analysis

By Services:

In 2024, the Service Desk segment held the largest market share at 36.27%. The need for 24/7 IT support, automation, and quick resolution methods is the driving force behind this growth. To offer a seamless user experience, enterprises demand integrated ticketing and AI-assisted troubleshooting powers. IBM and HCL Technologies have paved the path with their innovations, including AI service platforms, service platform productivity integration, and so on.

The Digital Workplace segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.99% through 2032. Cloud-based collaboration tools, virtual desktops, and intelligent productivity platforms are being adopted rapidly. Companies are shifting towards unified digital workspaces that offer both end-user personalization and centralized IT control. Key contributors to this trend include Citrix and VMware, which are redefining workspace delivery models to suit hybrid environments.

By End-user Vertical:

The BFSI sector accounted for 25.27% of the market in 2024, holding the largest revenue share. Because it requires secure, compliant digital spaces capable of maintaining business as usual for remote financial operations. As for the global banks that are inclined to execute transformation through managed services, companies such as Accenture and Infosys have brought out Digital Workplace solutions with specific considerations for the financial services.

The healthcare sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.87% over the forecast period due to digitized care delivery, expansion of telehealth, and increasing EHR adoption. Hospital use HIPAA-compliant workplace platforms, and therefore, both Dell, Fujitsu, and other vendors have tailor-made healthcare and workplace solutions around it. This demand is further bolstered by the consistent need for reliable, real-time communication tools among clinical teams.

By Organization Size:

Large enterprises led the market with a 60.42% share in 2024, largely due to their involved IT ecosystems and global operational footprints. These organizations arrange scalability and integrated solutions from trusted providers like Atos and Cisco, who deliver enterprise-grade collaboration platforms and managed service frameworks.

SMEs are registering the fastest CAGR of 11.68%, signalling their growing appetite for outsourced IT management. These businesses, often constrained by limited internal IT resources, are turning to affordable managed workplace offerings to modernize and streamline operations. Companies like VMware and TCS have responded with SME-focused, scalable digital workplace solutions that include SaaS integrations and flexible pricing models.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Surges as Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market Expands Rapidly

The North America region is projected to lead the Managed Digital Workplace Services Market during the forecast period, with a 36.29% share in 2024 due to the early hybrid work adoption, digital maturity, and major players such as IBM, Dell, and Cisco. High adoption of clouds and highly sophisticated collaboration tools leads the U.S. and European accounts to account for a large share due to data privacy regulations, sustainability, and IT upgrades, with Germany at the forefront of industrial digitalization. The Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth CAGR of 11.84% due to the expansion of digital workplaces in such countries as India, China, and Japan, due to their healthy IT sector and cloud-first policies. Non-SEC is continuing to gain ground, especially in MEA and Latin America, where UAE, Brazil, and other countries are supporting IT modernization and cloud infrastructure with digital transformation initiatives.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Managed Digital Workplace Services Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7200

Recent Developments

March 2024: DXC Technology was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS). Its recognition was based on the success of DXC Uptime, an AI-powered modern workplace platform that uses generative AI to improve digital employee experiences.

February 2024: Accenture teams with NVIDIA to automate its launch of “AI Refinery” to prepare more than a quarter of 30,000 personnel to operate AI tools and apps. The program aids in enterprise-wide AI implementation and is integrated within business-specific digital transformation plans, thereby propelling scale and efficiency.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, by Services

8. Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, by End-user Vertical

9. Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, by Organization Size

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.