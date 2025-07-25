Kazchrome, a subsidiary of Eurasian Resources Group, sets a new global industry record in ferrochrome production

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TNC Kazchrome JSC, a subsidiary of global mining and metals company Eurasian Resources Group, produced 150 tonnes of ferrochrome from an electric arc furnace in a single process cycle, under the supervision of independent experts.

This is the maximum single individual ferrochrome extraction ever documented worldwide, achieved at Kazchrome's Aktobe Ferroalloys Plant, with 177 tonnes of high-carbon ferrochrome been produced. This feat demonstrates the effectiveness of the company's innovation process, which has enabled its equipment to operate beyond its design capacity.

This milestone achievement was documented by independent experts using certified measuring instruments and officially registered by the World Book of Records (WBR). Every step of the production stage, from the release of the metal to cooling, weighing, and recording, was verified.

"This record is a major technological breakthrough and clear evidence that ERG remains a leader and demonstrates resilience and growth potential despite global challenges," said ERG's CEO, Shukhrat Ibragimov.

"Setting records in heavy industry is a rare occasion, which makes today's achievement even more valuable. It goes beyond just one enterprise. It strengthens Kazakhstan's reputation in the sphere of technology and reflects the potential of the broader industry," said Kuandyk Kudaibergenov, World Book of Records' General Officer for Asia and Africa.

"It is the result of daring engineering solutions and true teamwork. In the Year of Vocational Professions and the year of Kazchrome's 30th anniversary, it is a sign that our country can and should shape a world-class industry. I am proud of the team of the Aktobe Ferroalloys Plant: you not only achieved maximum output, but made history," said Sergey Prokopyev, Director General of TNC Kazchrome JSC.

About Kazchrome

Kazchrome is a leading high-carbon ferrochrome producer with a diversified and reliable global customer base supported by excellent infrastructure and logistical access.

Headquartered in Kazakhstan, the company mines more than 6 mln tonnes of chrome ore per annum. In 2024, Kazchrome achieved a record production output, increasing total ferroalloy production by 14% year-over-year to over 1.85 million tonnes, marking an all-time high for the company.

The company includes four divisions: the Donskoy Ore Mining and Processing Plant (Khromtau, Aktobe Region), the Kazmarganets Mining Enterprise (Karaganda Region), and the Aksu (Pavlodar Region) and Aktobe (Aktobe Region) Ferroalloys Plants.

About Eurasian Resources Group

The owner of Kazchrome is Eurasian Resources Group (ERG). ERG is a global metals and mining company headquartered in Luxembourg. With around 67,000 employees, it is one of the largest employers in the industry.

It has integrated mining, processing, energy, logistics, and marketing operations. It is one of the world's largest producers of ferrochrome and cobalt, and a leading international supplier of copper and iron ore.

In Kazakhstan, it operates through Kazchrome, Sokolov-Sarbai Iron Ore Mining Production Association (SSGPO), Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter, Aluminium of Kazakhstan, and Eurasian Energy Corporation, among other subsidiaries.

ERG is a key power supplier and a large railway operator in Central Asia.

In Africa, Frontier is the cornerstone of the Group's copper business in the DRC, while Metalkol represents a major tailings reprocessing operation. Metalkol has become one of the world's largest cobalt producers and a major copper producer.

Its commercial operations span across more than 40 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the Group's main shareholder (40% stake).

Shukhrat Ibragimov, appointed in 2024, serves as ERG's CEO and Chairman, bringing with him extensive industry experience.

