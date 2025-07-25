Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends (USA, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico) 2025: Domestic Production, Exports and Imports of Textiles and Clothing by Type and Destination

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: USA, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico 2025" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains statistical data, information and insight into the textile and apparel industries in the USA, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. The report presents a wealth of information, and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to, or investing in these countries or their export markets.

In particular, the report includes detailed information on domestic production, exports and imports of textiles and clothing by type and destination, and retail sales. The report notes that US textile and clothing imports rose in value and volume terms in 2024 and they were also up during January-March 2025.



Similarly, retail sales by US clothing stores and department stores rose in 2024 and were up during January-April 2025. US textile and clothing exports, by contrast, fell in value in 2024 and were down slightly during January-March 2025. In Argentina, textile and clothing exports surged in 2024 after falling in 2023, although they were down markedly during January-March 2025. Textile and clothing production, by contrast, fell in 2024 but was up during January-March 2025. Retail sales, meanwhile, soared in 2024 and were up during January-February 2025. In Brazil, textile and clothing exports surged in 2024, reflecting, primarily, a sharp increase in exports of cotton fibres, yarns and woven fabrics.



There was also an increase in textile and clothing imports. Textile and clothing production, meanwhile, rose in 2024 and was also up during January-March 2025. In Colombia, textile and clothing exports fell in 2024 but they were up during January-March 2025. Also, textile and clothing production fell in 2024 but it was up markedly during January-March 2025. In Mexico, textile and clothing exports rose in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year. Despite the rise, however, there were declines in textile production and clothing production but textile and clothing imports were up markedly.





Key Topics Covered:



USA

Consumer expenditure

Retail market

Imports US textile and clothing imports by product Average prices of US textile and clothing imports US textile and clothing imports by supplying country

Exports US textile and clothing exports by product US textile and clothing exports by destination country

Production

Employment

Implementation of the USMCA

ARGENTINA

Exports

Export markets Exports from Argentina to Pakistan Exports from Argentina to Brazil Exports from Argentina to the EU Exports from Argentina to China Exports from Argentina to Vietnam Exports from Argentina to Turkey Exports from Argentina to other major markets

Textile and clothing retail sales

Production

Imports

BRAZIL

Exports

Export markets Exports from Brazil to China Exports from Brazil to Vietnam Exports from Brazil to Bangladesh Exports from Brazil to Pakistan Exports from Brazil to Turkey Exports from Brazil to Indonesia Exports from Brazil to the EU Exports from Brazil to the USA

Production

Imports

COLOMBIA

Exports

Export markets Exports from Colombia to the USA Exports from Colombia to Ecuador Exports from Colombia to Mexico Exports from Colombia to Peru Exports from Colombia to Costa Rica Exports from Colombia to Brazil

Production

MEXICO

Exports Export markets Exports from Mexico to the USA Exports from Mexico to Canada Exports from Mexico to other markets

Production

Imports

Outlook

