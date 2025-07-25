Germany Fuel Cards Industry Report 2024-2029 | New Fuel Card Issuances Surge, Total Reaches 5.7 Million in Germany

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cards Report - Germany 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fuel Cards in Germany 2024 is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2029 in Germany.



Fleet card volumes decreased by 3.1%, from 4.7 billion liters in 2023 to 4.6 billion liters in 2024.



The total number of service stations in Germany increased by 0.1%, from 14,464 in 2023 to 14,475 in 2024. More than 29,400 new fuel cards were issued in 2024, which brought the total number of fuel cards in the market to 5.7 million.

Out of the total active cards in the market, 48.6% were held by fleet vehicles and 51.4% by CRT vehicles. Fuel card volumes will decrease at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% during 2025-29, reaching 10.89 billion liters in 2029.

Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Germany fuel card market. Assess whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business. Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance. Plan your regional strategy by understanding the top five European markets, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy and France.

