Mammography Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025: Hologic, Siemens, GE Lead Competitive Dynamics in Mammography Industry

The global market for mammography equipment is projected to grow from $3.1 billion in 2025 to reach $4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 through 2030.



The mammography equipment market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing incidence of breast cancer, rising awareness regarding early detection and continual technological advances, such as 3D tomosynthesis, AI integration and contrast-enhanced imaging. Government initiatives and screening programs across the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific further accelerate market demand.





Leading companies such as Hologic, Siemens Healthineers and GE HealthCare continue to dominate the market, while emerging companies such as BMI Biomedical, PlanMed Oy, Metaltronica S.p.A., Villa Sistemi Medicali, Italray, Genoray and SternMed GmbH are expanding their product portfolios.



Strategic activities such as product launches, FDA approvals, collaborations, partnerships and geographic expansions foster a dynamic and innovation-driven competitive landscape. The market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, supported by the growing need for more accurate, accessible and patient-centric breast imaging solutions.



Report Scope



This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market for mammography equipment. It covers mammography systems and related accessories, providing insights into current technologies, growth drivers and emerging opportunities. It includes global revenue ($ million) for the base year 2024, and estimates for 2025 and the forecast period of 2026 through 2030. The market is segmented based on type, end-user industry and region. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with a focus on major countries in these regions.



The report focuses on the significant driving trends and emerging technologies that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market.



This report will help mammography equipment companies understand the global mammography landscape, including procedural trends, technological advances, brand perception and competitive intelligence. It is a valuable resource for planning market strategies, capitalizing on emerging trends and preparing for potential global mammography equipment market disruptors.



The report includes:

76 data tables and 59 additional tables

An overview of the global market for mammography equipment

An analysis of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2030

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of the market by type, end-user industry, and region

Discussion of market opportunities for mammography equipment, their applications, industry structure, and regulatory scenarios

Information on the latest developments in the healthcare sector, new industry research, upcoming technologies and economic trends

Identification of challenges and discussion of how to overcome these to be able to reach commercialization potential, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Profiles of the leading companies, including Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, GE HealthCare, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Advances in Breast Imaging Technology

Screening Recommendations

Units of Mammography Equipment in Who Member States

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Technological Advances

Rising Healthcare Expenditures

Government Initiatives and Screening Programs

Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Mammography Equipment Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Global Incidence and Mortality of Breast Cancer Advances in Imaging Technology Increasing Adoption of Mammography Government Initiatives, Research Funding and Awareness Campaigns

Market Restraints High Equipment Costs Limited Accessibility in Low-Income Regions False-Positive and False-Negative Results: a Barrier to Effective Screening

Market Opportunities Development of Portable and Mobile Mammography Systems Growing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets Market Challenges Radiation Safety Concerns Shortage of Radiologists



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

United States

Europe

Japan

India

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Takeaways

Emerging Technologies

Contrast-Enhanced Dual-Energy Digital Mammography

AI-based Cad Systems

Molecular Breast Imaging

Photon-Counting Mammography

Automated Breast Ultrasound System

Patent Analysis

Findings from Patent Analysis of Mammography Equipment

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Analog Mammography Systems and Accessories Digital Mammography Systems Portable and Mobile Mammography Systems Others

Market Breakdown by End-user

Hospitals and Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers Breast Care Centers Others

Market Breakdown by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Global Market Shares of Leading Companies

Recent Developments and Strategies

Partnerships and Collaborations

Mergers and Acquisitions

Business Expansions

Product Launches and Fda Approvals

Chapter 8 ESG Perspective

ESG Sustainability, by Mammography Equipment Manufacturer

ESG Risk Ratings

Company Profiles

BMI Biomedical International S.R.L.

Canon Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

GE Healthcare

Genoray Co. Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Italray

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Metaltronica S.P.A.

Planmed Oy

Screen Point Medical Bv

Siemens Healthineers AG

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Sternmed GmbH

Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa

Emerging Start-Ups/Market Disruptors

