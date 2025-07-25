Mammography Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025: Hologic, Siemens, GE Lead Competitive Dynamics in Mammography Industry

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mammography Equipment Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for mammography equipment is projected to grow from $3.1 billion in 2025 to reach $4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 through 2030.
The mammography equipment market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing incidence of breast cancer, rising awareness regarding early detection and continual technological advances, such as 3D tomosynthesis, AI integration and contrast-enhanced imaging. Government initiatives and screening programs across the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific further accelerate market demand.
Leading companies such as Hologic, Siemens Healthineers and GE HealthCare continue to dominate the market, while emerging companies such as BMI Biomedical, PlanMed Oy, Metaltronica S.p.A., Villa Sistemi Medicali, Italray, Genoray and SternMed GmbH are expanding their product portfolios.
Strategic activities such as product launches, FDA approvals, collaborations, partnerships and geographic expansions foster a dynamic and innovation-driven competitive landscape. The market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, supported by the growing need for more accurate, accessible and patient-centric breast imaging solutions.
Report Scope
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market for mammography equipment. It covers mammography systems and related accessories, providing insights into current technologies, growth drivers and emerging opportunities. It includes global revenue ($ million) for the base year 2024, and estimates for 2025 and the forecast period of 2026 through 2030. The market is segmented based on type, end-user industry and region. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with a focus on major countries in these regions.
The report focuses on the significant driving trends and emerging technologies that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market.
This report will help mammography equipment companies understand the global mammography landscape, including procedural trends, technological advances, brand perception and competitive intelligence. It is a valuable resource for planning market strategies, capitalizing on emerging trends and preparing for potential global mammography equipment market disruptors.
The report includes:
- 76 data tables and 59 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for mammography equipment
- An analysis of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of the market by type, end-user industry, and region
- Discussion of market opportunities for mammography equipment, their applications, industry structure, and regulatory scenarios
- Information on the latest developments in the healthcare sector, new industry research, upcoming technologies and economic trends
- Identification of challenges and discussion of how to overcome these to be able to reach commercialization potential, and ESG trends of the market
- Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, GE HealthCare, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|155
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Advances in Breast Imaging Technology
- Screening Recommendations
- Units of Mammography Equipment in Who Member States
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Technological Advances
- Rising Healthcare Expenditures
- Government Initiatives and Screening Programs
- Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Mammography Equipment Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Global Incidence and Mortality of Breast Cancer
- Advances in Imaging Technology
- Increasing Adoption of Mammography
- Government Initiatives, Research Funding and Awareness Campaigns
- Market Restraints
- High Equipment Costs
- Limited Accessibility in Low-Income Regions
- False-Positive and False-Negative Results: a Barrier to Effective Screening
- Market Opportunities
- Development of Portable and Mobile Mammography Systems
- Growing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets
- Market Challenges
- Radiation Safety Concerns
- Shortage of Radiologists
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- United States
- Europe
- Japan
- India
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Takeaways
- Emerging Technologies
- Contrast-Enhanced Dual-Energy Digital Mammography
- AI-based Cad Systems
- Molecular Breast Imaging
- Photon-Counting Mammography
- Automated Breast Ultrasound System
- Patent Analysis
- Findings from Patent Analysis of Mammography Equipment
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Analog Mammography Systems and Accessories
- Digital Mammography Systems
- Portable and Mobile Mammography Systems
- Others
- Market Breakdown by End-user
- Hospitals and Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Breast Care Centers
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Global Market Shares of Leading Companies
- Recent Developments and Strategies
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Business Expansions
- Product Launches and Fda Approvals
Chapter 8 ESG Perspective
- ESG Sustainability, by Mammography Equipment Manufacturer
- ESG Risk Ratings
Company Profiles
- BMI Biomedical International S.R.L.
- Canon Inc.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- GE Healthcare
- Genoray Co. Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Italray
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Metaltronica S.P.A.
- Planmed Oy
- Screen Point Medical Bv
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Sternmed GmbH
- Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa
- Emerging Start-Ups/Market Disruptors
