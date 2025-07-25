Medical Carts Market Size to Reach USD 12.56 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructure and Growing Demand for Mobile Medical Equipment – SNS Insider

Austin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Carts Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Medical Carts Market was estimated at USD 3.08 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.56 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 16.88% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Medical carts, including computer carts, medication carts, and emergency carts, are playing an increasingly critical role in hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities. The robust growth of the market is attributed to several key factors such as the rapid digitalization of healthcare systems, rising investments in hospital infrastructure, the need for increased workflow efficiency and patient safety and integration of advanced technologies like telemedicine and wireless connectivity in mobile carts.





The U.S. medical carts market was estimated at USD 0.95 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.74 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 16.50% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

North America is the largest medical carts market, with the U.S. having the most advanced health care infrastructure, along with EMR-ready carts, and high usage of carts among hospitals and clinics is the reason for the fastest growth rate. This robust presence is strengthened by constant technological developments and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Segmentation Analysis

Mobile Computing Carts Segment Dominated the Medical Cart Market, Wall-Mounted Workstations to Witness the Highest Growth

By product, the mobile computing carts segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023, with a 73.2% attributed to the benefits offered by mobile computing carts in real-time access to data, monitoring of the patient, and medication delivery at the point of care. These carts are commonly used in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care centers, where they can help reduce patient medical errors and improve workflow efficiency.

The medical carts market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the wall-mounted workstations segment during the forecast period with an 18.4% CAGR, due to the demand for compact and ergonomic solutions in high-traffic healthcare settings. These desks provide a secure place for managing digital patient file access and information, and keep expensive equipment off the floor in busy facilities.

By Type, the Emergency Carts Segment Will Lead the Market, and the Procedure Carts Segment is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

The emergency carts segment dominated the global medical carts market in 2023, with a 40.6%, owing to their significance in offering ready access to emergency life support measures and life-saving drugs. These carts are critical for use in Emergency and Intensive Care units, and in Surgery, where a fast response is necessary.

The procedure carts segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast years, with a 17.3% CAGR, as these are extensively used in various medical specialties such as wound care, anesthesia, and diagnostics. These carts improve procedural productivity by providing specialty-specific storage and organization with user-friendly configurations that provide fast, ergonomic access to tools and supplies. An increase in outpatient surgeries, minimally invasive surgeries, and specialty treatments is driving the demand for mobile and application-specific medical carts.

North America Dominated Medical Carts Market, Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Market

In 2023, the North American region dominated the medical carts market with a share of 40.27%, attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and early adoption of digital health technologies. Prevalence of key players and favorable government initiatives for patient safety and workflow efficiency and the adoption opportunities.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the medical carts market during the forecast period, owing to growth in healthcare modernization, increasing hospital infrastructure, and growing investments in health IT in emerging countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Medical Carts Market Segmentation

By Product

Mobile Computing Carts

Wall-Mounted Workstations

Medication

Storage Columns, Cabinets, & Accessories

Others

By Type

Anesthesia

Emergency

Procedure

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician Offices or Clinics

Others

