Quantum Dot Ink Global Market Report 2025-2030: Quantum Dot Ink Market Surges with Eco-Friendly Cadmium-Free Solutions

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Dot Ink Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Quantum Dot Ink is a specialized material used to produce vibrant, high-efficiency displays, lighting, and bio-imaging solutions, leveraging the unique optical properties of quantum dots (QDs). The industry is characterized by its focus on cadmium-free, environmentally friendly formulations and high-performance applications in consumer electronics and medical imaging.

Key trends include the development of photopatternable QD inks for next-generation displays, recycling technologies for cost efficiency, and the adoption of QDs in microLED and OLED technologies. The market is driven by demand for high-resolution displays, energy-efficient lighting, and advanced bio-imaging solutions. Innovations such as cadmium-free QD inks, scalable production processes, and integration with flexible electronics are shaping the industry, addressing consumer demand for sustainable and high-quality visual technologies.



Regional Analysis

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%-11.5%, with the United States leading due to its strong consumer electronics and biotech sectors. Trends include QD inks for high-resolution displays and bio-imaging.

Europe is expected to achieve a CAGR of 9.0%-11.0%, with Germany and the UK focusing on sustainable QD formulations for lighting and displays.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest growth at 10.5%-12.5%, driven by South Korea and China. South Korea's dominance in display manufacturing and China's focus on consumer electronics fuel demand.

Rest of the World, particularly Brazil, is expected to grow at 8.5%-10.5%, with trends toward QD inks for lighting and medical applications.

Application Analysis

Displays applications are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%-12.2%, driven by QD-OLED and microLED technologies. Trends include photo-patternable inks for high-resolution displays.

Consumer electronics are projected to expand at 10.0%-12.0%, focusing on TVs and smartphones. Trends include cadmium-free QD inks for sustainability.

Lighting applications are expected to grow at 9.5%-11.5%, emphasizing energy-efficient QD-based lighting. Trends include flexible QD films.

Bio-imaging and other applications are anticipated to rise at 9.0%-11.0%, focusing on medical diagnostics and solar cells.

Key Market Players





Samsung SDI, headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, is a leader in QD inks for displays, focusing on recycling technologies and QD-OLED applications.

Nanoco, based in Manchester, UK, specializes in cadmium-free QD inks for displays and lighting, emphasizing sustainability.

Nanoxo, located in Warsaw, Poland, produces QD inks for bio-imaging and electronics, known for innovative formulations.

Nanosys, based in Milpitas, USA, offers QD inks for high-performance displays, focusing on scalability.

Najing Technology Corporation, headquartered in Hangzhou, China, manufactures QD inks for consumer electronics, emphasizing cost-effectiveness.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities

Demand for high-resolution displays drives QD ink adoption in consumer electronics.

Sustainable QD formulations align with environmental regulations.

Emerging markets offer growth potential for lighting and bio-imaging applications.

Recycling technologies enhance cost competitiveness.

Challenges

High production costs for QD inks limit scalability.

Regulatory restrictions on cadmium-based QDs increase compliance costs.

Competition from OLED and LED technologies challenges market share.

Supply chain constraints for QD materials impact production.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Quantum Dot Ink Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Quantum Dot Ink by Region

8.2 Import of Quantum Dot Ink by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Quantum Dot Ink Market in North America (2020-2030)

9.1 Quantum Dot Ink Market Size

9.2 Quantum Dot Ink Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Quantum Dot Ink Market in South America (2020-2030)

10.1 Quantum Dot Ink Market Size

10.2 Quantum Dot Ink Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Quantum Dot Ink Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

11.1 Quantum Dot Ink Market Size

11.2 Quantum Dot Ink Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Quantum Dot Ink Market in Europe (2020-2030)

12.1 Quantum Dot Ink Market Size

12.2 Quantum Dot Ink Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Quantum Dot Ink Market in MEA (2020-2030)

13.1 Quantum Dot Ink Market Size

13.2 Quantum Dot Ink Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Quantum Dot Ink Market (2020-2025)

14.1 Quantum Dot Ink Market Size

14.2 Quantum Dot Ink Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Quantum Dot Ink Market Forecast (2025-2030)

15.1 Quantum Dot Ink Market Size Forecast

15.2 Quantum Dot Ink Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

Samsung SDI

Nanoco

Nanoxo

Nanosys

Najing Technology Corporation

