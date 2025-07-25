Terminal Tractor (Manual, Automated) Market Forecast 2025-2032 | Strong Inclination Toward Electric Terminal Tractors & Developments in Automated Terminal Tractor Technology Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Terminal Tractor Market by Type (Manual, Automated), Drive (4x2, 4x4, 6x4), Tonnage (< 50 Tons, 50-100 Tons, > 100 Tons), Application (Marine, Airport, Oil & Gas, Warehouse), Battery Chemistry, Logistics, Propulsion, Motor Power Output, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers market leaders/new entrants insights on revenue approximations, market share analysis, and supply chain considerations. It helps stakeholders understand the market pulse, providing insights into key market drivers like port traffic increases, e-commerce demand, and challenges related to electric terminal tractors.





The terminal tractor market is forecast to expand from USD 1.55 billion in 2025 to USD 2.25 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth is fueled by increased containerized transport and international trade, alongside rising demand in sectors such as warehousing, logistics, and rail freight. The need for efficient cargo-handling solutions has spurred the demand for terminal tractors, which enhance port and terminal efficiency, offering fuel-efficient and cost-effective solutions for heavy load management.

The > 250 kW segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the global terminal tractor market during the forecast period.

This segment's rapid growth is attributed to its utility in heavy-duty logistics, port operations, and industrial applications. High-power electric terminal tractors facilitate operations like oversized container handling and dense cargo movements. North America leads in demand due to its scale of port operations and material handling volume, with OEMs like SANY and MAFI offering models with motor power above 250 kW.

The 4x2 segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, driven by cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency. As of 2024, over 80% of terminal tractors in Asia Pacific, MEA, and RoW are of the 4x2 axle type. Notable models like Kalmar's Ottawa 4x2 DOT/EPA Yard Truck and Terberg's YT203-EV highlight the segment's versatility and suitability for logistics applications across various terrains.

The US market is projected to dominate the North American region, driven by its manufacturing base and robust port infrastructure. The rise in e-commerce has fueled the need for efficient warehouse operations, with major retailers expanding logistics capabilities. This expansion underlines the increasing reliance on terminal tractors for material handling across logistics hubs.

Key players in the terminal tractor market include Kalmar (Finland), Konecranes (Finland), Terberg Special Vehicles (Netherlands), Linde Material Handling (Germany), and Capacity Trucks (US). These companies influence market dynamics through strategies such as innovation, mergers, and partnerships.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the terminal tractor market.

Product Development/Innovation insights on technologies and R&D activities in the market.

Market Development: Information about lucrative regional markets.

Market Diversification: Insights on products, services, and investments in untapped geographies.

Competitive Assessment of leading players like Kalmar, Terberg Special Vehicles, and others in the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 314 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value in 2025 1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2032 2.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Port Traffic

Increase in Rail Freight Transportation

Growing Demand from E-Commerce and Logistics Industries

Challenges

Lack of Synchronization With Other Port Equipment

Opportunities

Strong Inclination Toward Electric Terminal Tractors Low Maintenance Cost of Battery Electric Terminal Tractors Growing Demand for Low-Emission Terminal Tractors

Developments in Automated Terminal Tractor Technology

Case Studies

Port of Los Angeles Advanced Yard Tractor Deployment and Eco-Fratis Drayage Truck Efficiency Project

Deployment of Autonomous Electric Terminal Tractors at the Port of Felixstowe

Groot Industries' Adoption of Orange Ev Electric Terminal Truck

Company Profiles

Kalmar

Konecranes

Terberg Special Vehicles

Linde Material Handling

Capacity Trucks

Mafi Transport-Systeme GmbH

Autocar, LLC

Mol (Mol Cy Nv)

Tico Tractors

Gaussin

Sany Group

Hoist Material Handling, Inc.

Blyyd

Orange Ev

Daysworth International

China Sinotruk International Co. Limited

Byd

Ab Volvo

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Dongfeng Motor Company

Transporter Industry International GmbH

Hanma Technology Group Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6ezls

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment