Panda Express® Launches First-of-Its-Kind Gaming Activation in Fortnite Creative and Roblox to Celebrate the Summer Return of Hot Orange Chicken

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panda Express , the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., has launched a bold cross-platform campaign that brings the ‘swicy’- sweet and spicy- sizzle of Hot Orange Chicken into the world of gaming in its inaugural campaign. In partnership with Media AOR The Many , and playable media leader Super League , the return of Panda’s cult-favorite dish drops into immersive in-game experiences on Fortnite Creative and Roblox—sparking buzz where Gen Z plays and connects.

At the heart of the campaign is a groundbreaking media format: interactive custom cutscenes. These short, cinematic moments are seamlessly embedded into the gameplay without disrupting the gamer’s experience, and are a first-of-its-kind format for the QSR space. These cinematic moments appear during natural breaks in gameplay across four Fortnite Creative maps designed to surprise and delight players and deliver enigmatic, story-driven clues about Hot Orange Chicken’s return. Unlike traditional ads, this native content looks and feels like an authentic part of the gaming experience, allowing players to discover the brand organically while earning exclusive in-game rewards.

Players in both Fortnite Creative and Roblox can interact with Pei Pei the Panda, an energetic NPC (non-playable character). Pei Pei appears across multiple maps, engaging with players and building excitement around the return of the fan-favorite dish.

Within its first two weeks of launch, the campaign has generated impressive results:

265,000+ players have watched the cutscenes in Fortnite Creative maps and earned Panda Express in-game rewards

have watched the cutscenes in Fortnite Creative maps and earned Panda Express in-game rewards Players have spent 65 days interacting with Pei Pei across both platforms, generating over 185,000 player engagements

“Why tell people about Hot Orange Chicken when you can let them discover it through their own gaming moments," said Fabiola del Rio, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications at Panda Express. “This partnership doesn't just reach our Gen Z audience, it integrates us natively in their virtual world, where discovery feels like gameplay and engagement becomes an adventure.”

The gaming activation will continue to evolve through the end of the year with new creative updates, featuring new items and interactive elements as the experience progresses beyond the initial Hot Orange Chicken launch. Other campaign highlights include:

Interactive Fortnite Creative Cutscenes: Custom-built cinematic moments that play mid-game to tease product reveals — a media-first for quick-service restaurant marketing.





Custom-built cinematic moments that play mid-game to tease product reveals — a media-first for quick-service restaurant marketing. Map-Specific Rewards: Players who complete certain actions on each Fortnite Creative map unlock themed items unique to that gameplay experience.





Players who complete certain actions on each Fortnite Creative map unlock themed items unique to that gameplay experience. Conversational Panda Encounters: Pei Pei the Panda shows up in both Fortnite Creative and Roblox to drive engagement and build anticipation for Panda’s menu offering.



“In a world where attention must be earned, this activation is a perfect example of the power of playability to drive memorable brand engagement,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Executive Officer at Super League. “Together with Panda Express and The Many, we transformed a product launch into a hands-on, shareable adventure.”

Hot Orange Chicken has returned to Panda Express locations nationwide for a limited time this summer, giving fans the chance to satisfy their swicy craving at their local restaurant and in their favorite gaming worlds.

Images and videos HERE .

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq:SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. Super League provides global brands with ads, content, and experiences that are not only seen - they’re played, felt, and remembered, within mobile games and on the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League is a one-of-a-kind partner for brands looking to stand out in culture, spark loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In a world where attention is earned, Super League makes brands relevant by making them playable.

About Panda Express

Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the US, is a family-owned and operated restaurant brand founded in 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. Driven by a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by authentic Chinese flavors and culinary principles. With over 2,500 locations across the country and a presence in 11 international countries, Panda Express continues to share American Chinese cuisine with the world.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $415 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 15 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com , or find us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the future price of our Common Stock, the effect of the Reverse Split on stockholders, the effect of the Reverse Split on the Company’s stock price, and the Company’s ability to regain compliance with NCM listing standards; market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; various risks related to the Company’s business operations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described within the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to maintain compliance with the NCM’s continued listing standards. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.