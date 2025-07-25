Client Computing Global Outlook Report 2025-2028 Featuring Apple, Lenovo, HP, ASUSTek, and LG Electronics

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Client Computing (2025): Global Outlook Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global client computing market size was valued at $396 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The global client computing market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current client computing market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

The global client computing market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key client computing market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the client computing landscape.



The global outlook report provides information and insights into global client computing market

The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the client computing market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the client computing market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of client computing market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of client computing.

The overview of top ICT vendors in the client computing market.

Key Highlights

Client computing solutions provides IT teams with an effective and secure means to centrally manage client devices. High demand for client computing can be attributed to increasing risks of data loss and theft associated with traditional workplace models.

According to the analyst, client computing market would see majority share of its revenue come from managed desktop services segment over the forecast period. Revenue from managed desktop services reached $99.1 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $115.3 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.1%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for client computing, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $146.8 billion for 2023 and set to grow up to $161.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 1.9%.

Scope

This outlook report analyses the current trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the enterprise IT security market. The report outlines the evolution of client computing, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents the analyst's view of the revenue opportunities in the client computing market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and size band.

Reasons to Buy

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the client computing market. It helps the reader to understand the client computing market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the client computing market.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the client computing market from 2023 to 2028, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

The report provides an assessment of client computing vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Apple

Lenovo

HP

ASUSTek

LG Electronics

